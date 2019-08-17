Speeding

• Justin W. Christie, Gresham, fined $75.

• Kyle J. Sterup, Osceola, fined $25.

• Nourelislam Loucif, Indianapolis, Ind., fined $200.

• Aris P. Martin, Oakland, Calif., fined $125.

• Ruben Reyes Arvizo, Idalia, Colo., fined $25.

• Cameron L. Wilson, Monument, Colo., fined $75.

• William G. Sheldon, III, Las Vegas, Nev., fined $25.

• Christopher J. Reeder, Omaha, fined $125.

• Elizabeth N. Marks, Minot, N.D., fined $75.

• Joshua McKnight, York, fined $75.

County Court

• Issuing a bad check, $0-$500 – Shelly S. Penrod, Hebron, fined $50 and ordered to pay $47.13 restitution.

• Possession of an open alcohol container – Matthew B. Bilek, Norfolk, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Adam T. Johnson, Omaha, fined $100.

Traffic violations

• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Nagaheba J. Mokata, Brighton, Colo., fined $100.

• No proof of insurance – Jeremey J. Kolhman Jr., York, fined $100. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75.

• Overweight on axle or group of axles, two counts – Lucio A. Rocha Chavez, Grand Island, fined $75 on one count, $25 on the other.

• No valid registration – Dennis D. Weitjes, York, fined $25.

• No registration/payment – John M. Zorn, Chechalis, Wash., fined $100. Also commercial motor vehicle frame violation, fined $50.

• Disobeying stop lights – Dade M. McDonald, McCool Junction, fined $75.

• Failure to use seat belt – Cory R. Dumpert, Exeter, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Jose R. Gaytan, Woodbine, Iowa, fined $25.

• Overweight on axle or group of axles – James J. Rhodes, Gresham, fined $500.

• Disobeying stop lights – Jacqueline S. Kruse, York, fined $75.

• No proof of insurance – Ryan N. Roesener, Hastings,

• Violation of stop or yield sign – Rana Delshadi, Menomonie, Wish., fined $75.

• No registration in vehicle – Cynthia G. Bishop, Bellevue, fined $25.

