County Court
• Committing child abuse negligently – Gregory Keith, Gresham, fined $500, sentenced to 60 days jail, ordered to 18 months probation.
• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Jason K. Woeger, Warminister, Penn., fined $250.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Drake T. Bergantzel, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also violating a stop or yield sign, fined $75.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Athena B. Tran, Utica, fined $50.
• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Michael J. Stinson, Jr., Friend, fined $200.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jonathan G. Vega, Mount Prospect, Ill., fined $300.
• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Edward Brando Greeno, Kearney, sentenced to five days jail, driver’s license revoked one year, sentenced to 48 hours jail.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Timothy B. Brungardt, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for 18 days already served, ordered to 24 months probation. Also false reporting, ordered to 24 months probation. Also theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500, ordered to 24 months probation.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Charles H. Crocken, Westminister, Md., fined $300.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Juan Jose Pacheco, Omaha, fined $500 and ordered to pay $9,000 restitution. Also a second attempt of a Class 4 felony, fined $500.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Thomas M. Latzel, Omaha, fined $50. Also speeding, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Anthony J. Bartels, Lincoln, fined $50. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Marcus J. Latzel, Omaha, fined $50. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Timothy C. Pavelka, Lincoln, fined $50. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Third degree assault – Donzel N. Scott, Memphis, Tenn., sentenced to 60 days jail, ordered to 24 months probation, ordered to 50 hours community service, ordered to pay $275 restitution and $271 restitution. Also criminal mischief, $0-$500, ordered to 24 months probation.
• Driving while revoked from DUI – Richard Bedient, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
Traffic violations
• Excessive windshield and/or window tinting – Evan D. Pohl, Benedict, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles – Douglas D. Nienhueser, York, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Sadie M. Green, Fairmont, fined $75. Also operating or parking an unregistered vehicle, fined $25.
