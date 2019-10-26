County Court
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Jaymie Garretson, Ong, fined $200 and ordered to pay $65.86 restitution.
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Brianna Sharp, Kearney, sentenced to 30 days jail. Also unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, sentenced to 30 days jail to be served concurrently.
• Issuing a bad check, $0-$500 – Michelle Turner-Ekeler, York, fined $100.
• Minor in possession, under 19 – Jesse D. Wells, Friend, fined $300. Also reckless driving, first offense, fined $300.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Kristofor L. Cooks, Fitchverg, Wis., fined $500 and ordered to pay $2,000 restitution. Also another count of attempt of a Class 4 felony, fined $500.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Darius R. Jenkins, York, fined $100. Also operating or parking an unregistered vehicle, fined $25.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Tammy L. Rose, York, fined $100.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Fred Graham Fowler, no address listed, sentenced to 45 days jail, given credit for 16 days already served.
• Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to furnish information – Nathan B. Dye, York, fined $200. Also reckless driving, first offense – fined $200.
Speeding
• Gabriela Gutierrez, York, fined $125.
• Curtis J. Smith, Stromsburg, fined $25.
• Jared Munoz, Bradshaw, fined $75.
• Shelby Hurlbut, Henderson, fined $25.
Traffic violation
• No valid registration – Miguel Doroteo Florentino, Unadilla, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Robert V. Rosales, Monroe, Ga., fined $75.
• Careless driving – Justin W. Christie, Gresham, fined $100.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Kirby K. Soukup, Exeter, fined $300.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Stephen Lee Kenny, York, sentenced to 10 days jail and given credit for nine days already served. Also no proof of insurance, sentenced to 10 days jail to be served concurrently.
• No operator’s license – Albert White, York, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Thomas Hallmark, York, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Amy M. Devore, York, fined $75.
• Careless driving – Gabrielle L. Baker, Osceola, fined $100. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Joseph D. Regner, Bradshaw, fined $25. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75.
