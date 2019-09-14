County Court
• Possession of a controlled substance – Charles Joseph Graham, York, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Andrew T. Mayhew, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75.
• Selling secured property without consent of lien holder, a Class 4 felony – Juan Paulo Nacana, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Fugitive from justice – Christopher A. Peterson, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Fugitive from justice – Blake Allen Smith, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Julian K. Traxler, St. Paul, Minn., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – James T. Neely, York, fined $100.
• Dog running at large – Travis J. Combs, York, fined $10.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, second subsequent offense, sentenced to 60 days jail.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Della Mae Sibley, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for 26 days already served. Also first degree criminal trespassing, first degree, sentenced to 30 days jail to be served concurrently.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Roxanne N. Mayhew, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
Speeding
• Kelley Leyva Cedeno, Hialeah, Fla., fined $75.
• Nilanjana Basu, Chicago, Ill., fined $25.
Traffic violations
• Following too close – Joshua A. McBride, Lexington, Ken., fined $50. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Illegal U-turn – Michael E. Plunkett, The Villages, Fla., fined $25.
• No helmet – Kenneth R. Cole, Homosassa, Fla., fined $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.