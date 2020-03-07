County Court
• Issuing a bad check, $0-$500, two counts – Whitney J. Haack, Fairmont, fined $50 on each count.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Terrance R. Ball, Louisville, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Madeline V. Driscoll, Lincoln, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
Traffic violations
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Zackary J. Bonick, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Mohammadali Fatemi, Lincoln, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $50.
• No license on person – Scarogni Massimo, Jr., York, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Troy L. Swindell, Stromsburg, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Driving on the shoulder of highway – Mesud Cevra, Grand Rapids, Mich., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Gary S. Van Orsdall, Shelton, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Dirk P. Todd, Friend, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Lowell D. Seltvedt, Black Hawk, S.D., fined $25.
Speeding
• Rebecca J. Bak, Forest Park, Ill., fined $25.
• Donald F. Norden, Kearney, fined $75.
• Amanda L. Ruben, Lincoln, fined $125.
• Frank J. Lorenzo Francisco, Grand Island, fined $75.
• Diane S. Gowrie,k Utica, fined $75.
• Elena C. Rodriguez, Grand Island, fined $125.
