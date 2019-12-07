County Court
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Katelyn E. Tehan, Ames, Iowa, fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Brianna J. Ynostroza, Westminster, Colo., fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Veronica A. Sawatzky, Chilliwack, B.C., fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Natalie R. Luna, Eastvalle, Calif., fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Kieyerah M. Twombly, Scottsbluff, fined $300.
Traffic violations
• Careless driving – Kenneth P. Nieland, Bailey, Calif., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $300.
• Driving left of center – Darryl W. Levings, Kansas City, Mo., fined $25.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Siamak Shahabi, Middleton, Wis., dismissed.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – John A. Rubin, Los Angeles, Calif., dismissed.
• Careless driving – Bradyn C. Glebe, Waco, fined $100.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Dylan R. Chapman, York, dismissed.
• Disobeying stop lights – Paige Hahn, Hampton, dismissed.
• Using a handheld mobile device commercial motor vehicle violation – Jeff J. Weber, Oelwein, Iowa, fined $200.
Speeding
• Richard P. Lang, Walnut Creek, Calif., dismissed.
• Jeremy D. Swanson, York, dismissed.
• Maria D. Santoyo Hernandez, Lexington, dismissed.
• Drue E. Genthe, Lincoln, fined $200. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• Annette D. Yost, Sutton, fined $75.
• Michelle McClelland, York , dismissed.
• Jade M. Hemberger, Juniata, dismissed.
• Spencer W. Galaway, York, fined $25.
• David M. Hilborn, Fallbrook, Calif., fined $25.
• Michael G. Gentry, Lincoln, fined $25.
• David R. Frakes, Monmouth, Ill., fined $125.
• Francis C. Odubasa, Fort Worth, Texas, fined $75.
• David Santiago, Chicago, Ill., fined fine $125.
• Lane M. Wurst, York, dismissed.
