County Court
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Chad Hoffman, York, fined $500, sentenced to 72 hours jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Jeffrey T. Worswick, Ohiowa, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Possession of K2 or one ounce or less of marijuana – Raymond D. Shegog, Charlotte, N.C., fined $300.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- James R. Bryant, York, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, ordered to nine months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Justice R. McCord, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Brandon Walker, York, fined $100.
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Barrick M. Carranza, York, sentenced to 45 days jail and given credit for two days already served.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Alex P. Kimmerling, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Health violation – Steve R. Evans, York, fined $50.
Traffic violations
• Impeding traffic – Tracey D. Darthard, Victorville, Calif., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Raymond R. Dyess, Oxford, Miss., fined $25.
Speeding
• Alesha M. Lewis, Cleveland, Ohio, fined $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.