County Court
• Second degree forgery, $500-$1,500 – Rebecca L. Fouraker, Salem, sentenced to 60 days jail.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Starrlet S. Klute, Lincoln, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Julian K. Traxler, St. Paul, Minn., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – James T. Welch, York, sentenced to 45 days jail, credit for one day already served, ordered to six months probation.
• Health violation/maintenance of a nuisance – Gregory L. Clark, Kearney, fined $25.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ or refusal (one prior conviction) – Amanda N. Gensmer, York, fined $1,000, sentenced to 48 hours jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Steven R. Hunsche, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Health violation/maintenance of a nuisance – Shawni R. May, York, fined $100.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Dakota Wolf Morris, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, fined $750.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Richard Quitero, Minneapolis, Minn., sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for 13 days already served.
• Maintaining a nuisance – Christopher T. Walla, Gresham, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Leigha M. Walker, Lindstrom, Minn., fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Ethan Sanner, York, fined $300.
Speeding
• Michael L. Smith, Lincoln, fined $300.
• Jonathon C. Redmann, Skokie, Ill., dismissed.
• Lisa J. McCoy, Omaha, dismissed.
• Mia J. Walters, Denver, Colo., dismissed.
• Aidan J. Swartzendruber, Henderson, fined $75.
• Tammy L. Mahoney, Branson, Mo., fined $75.
• Nancy A. Regier, Henderson, fined $75.
• Emily A. Brett, Minneapolis, Minn., fined $75.
• Steven D. Reynolds, Omaha, dismissed.
• Deidra M. Harris, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, fined $75.
• Johana I. Ramirez-Noriega, Marshalltown, Iowa, fined $75.
• Christina R. Harrison, Nebraska City, fined $25.
• Yadiel Iturvides Garcia, Grand Island, fined $200.
• Brian B. Steketee, Grand Rapids, Mich., dismissed.
• Maryah E. Friesen, Sutton, dismissed.
• Darren J. Fencil, Henderson, dismissed.
• Cohlton M. Schultz, Parker, Colo., dismissed.
• Vincent D. Smail, Lincoln, fined $125.
• Andrew J. Bennett, Milpitas, Calif., fined $125.
• Donald R. Patak, Denton, fined $10.
• Walter J. Burns, Conifer, Colo., fined $25.
• Aja A. Lightner, Aurora, Colo., fined $25.
• Nicholas A. Bell, Stromsburg, fined $75.
• Sherry L. Gragg, McCool Junction, fined $75.
• Joshua A. Rodriguez, Denver, Colo., fined $25.
• Roger J. Watton, Lincoln, fined $125.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Patricia A. Cox, Burwell, fined $25. Also failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles, fined $100.
• Wrong way on a one-way – Gina L. Gonzalez, Grand Island, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Joshua J. Warner, Waverly, fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Eva M. Stingley, Spring, Texas, dismissed.
• Illegal U-turn – Leyton D. Wellbaum, Indianapolis, Ind., dismissed.
• No operator’s license – Alejandro Ramirez, Jr., Waukesha, Wis., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Disobeying a traffic control device – Jose C. Jimenez, Grand Island, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Chad A. Follmar, Louisville, Colo., fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Hector Velasquez-Chavez, York, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Michael Harrelson, Jr., York, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Roger J. Clark, Lincoln, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Patricia I. McFarland, York, fined $75.
• Illegal U-turn – Jonathan T. Ulyatt, Thompson’s Station, Tenn., fined $25.
• Failure to stay in lane – Miranda S. Yearout, Maricopa, Ariz., fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Kelvin O. Serapio Garcia, Faribault, Minn., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Mary K. Hartigan, Kenilworth, Ill., fined $100.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Wendy Hernandez, Phoenix, Ariz., fined $100.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles, two counts – Richard E. Gruber, Benedict, fined $75 on each count.
• No operator’s license – Elias Catalina Hernandez, York, fined $75.
• Operating or parking an unregistered vehicle – Leslie J. Jones, York, fined $25.
• Following too close – Preston S. Holley, Carleton, fined $50.
• No valid registration – Leslie J. Jones, York, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.