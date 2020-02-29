Speeding
• Kelsey A. Petersen, Kearney, fined $200.
• Joseph N. Turvey, Clay Center, fined $200.
• Johanna M. Missak, Bellevue, fined $125.
• Roger W. Lea, McCool Junction, find $25.
• Daniel B. Younes, Kearney, dismissed.
• Austin L. Choat, Plainview, dismissed.
• Lizbeth Hernandez Cruz, Hastings, fined $75.
• Ray J. Foster, Colorado Springs, Colo., dismissed.
• Nathanal J. Thornton, Grand Island, fined $75.
• Brandon S. Fuller, Henderson, fined $25.
• Martin Holec, Des Plaines, Ill., fined $25.
• Korey D. Pierce, Telephone, Texas, fined $75.
• Manuel Flores Jr., Grand Island, dismissed.
Traffic violations
• Illegal U-turn – David P. Conde, Clatonia, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Michael D. Krueger, Wichita, Kan., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Lorraine M. Kohrs, Pueblo, Colo., fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Martha C. Brozovsky, York, fined $75.
• Careless driving – Justin W. Christie, Gresham, fined $100.
• Non-moving traffic violation – Barrick Carranza, York, fined $10.
• No operator’s license – Lvonne L. Turner, Arapaho, Wyo., fined $75.
• Failure to use turn signal – Jenica L. Pauletto, Omaha, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Collin J. Smith, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Improper/defective vehicle lights – Jennifer L. Kerby, Bellevue, fined $25.
• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Jonathan D. Maier, Chadron, fined $25.
• Failure to use seat belt – Johnny D. Coker, Kearney, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Illegal U-turn – Brent A. Van Eperen, Lincoln, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Jerrad E. Wright, Centennial, Colo., fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Richard D. Hannan, Fountain, Colo., fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Maricela P. Jaurequi, York, fined $75.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Joshua Warner JN, Waverly, tried and found not guilty.
• Careless driving – Rebecca S. Fisher, York, fined $100.
• No valid registration – Justin L. Irwin, Geneva, fined $25. Also unlawful/fictitious display of plates, fined $50.
• No operator’s license – Stephen L. Kenny, Benedict, fined $75.
County Court
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Christopher S. Sarris, York, fined $100. Also operating or parking an unregistered vehicle, fined $25.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Jason K. Huffstutlear, York, fined $100.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Timothy J. Welch, Benedict, fined $100.
• Dog running at large – Joslyn J. Handley, York, fined $50.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marjijuana -- Aaron M. Bankson, York, fined $300. Also failure to obey lawful order, fined $100. Also operating or parking an unregistered vehicle, fined $25.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Sheri L. White, York, fined $200.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Shane M. Jones, York, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
