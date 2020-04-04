County Court
• Possession of more than one ounce of marijuana – Racine T. Powell, Omaha, fined $400. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Possession of more than one ounce of marijuana – James E. Stark, Omaha, fined $400. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200. Also careless driving, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Elder Alvarado Ramirez, Lincoln, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for 14 days, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Lee M. Collins, Staplehurst, fined $250.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Juan C. Tinajero-Rodriguez, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Carlos Grijalva Sanchez, Stromsburg, fined $200.
• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Steven R. Hunsche, York, fined $200.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, second subsequent offense – Jessica A. Aden, Aurora, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Amari L. Williams, Shawnee, Kan., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Gerardo Rodriguez, York, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Efrain Chavez-Acosta, York, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Tiara K. Savage, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Sharon M. Reck, Grand Island, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Illegal U-turn – Mark L. Halverstadt, Burnsville, Minn., fined $25.
• Careless driving – Allen Wilcox, III, fined $100.
• Violation of a hand-held wireless communication device – Laura F. Grady, Benedict, fined $200.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Daniel Davis, Jr., Brighton, Colo., fined $75. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.