County Court
• Attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor – Michael D. Lovejoy, York, sentenced to 48 days jail, given credit for 50 days already served.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Doreen A. Sosbe, Omaha, fined $250, sentenced to four days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revok3ed one year. Also speeding, fined $125.
• No federal or state hunting license – Avery J. Micek, Lincoln, fined $50.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Andrew L. Zimmerman, York, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Lauren N. Huerta, Oswego, Ill., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Reid B. Ladenson, Omaha, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Byron Wilson, Jr., York , fined $100. Also failure to appear, fined $50.
• Disturbing the peace – Aubrie A. Schnakenberg, York, fined $75. Also operating a vehicle with a rotating/flashing light, fined $200.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Luke J. Wright, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jenna L. Wullenwaber, McCool Junction, fined $100.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Seyd T. Perkins, Waco, fined $200.
• Second degree trespassing – David B. Betancourt, East Patchogue, N.Y., sentenced to four days jail, given credit for four days already served. Also disturbing the peace, case transferred.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Aaron M. Braun, Madison, Wis., fined $1,000.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Lael B. Cleland, Lincoln, fined $250, ordered to three months probation, license impounded 30 days.
• Kennel permit violation – Danny Foster, Gresham, fined $25.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Rabie Mahmoud, St. Louis Park, Minn., sentenced to 90 days jail and given credit for four days already served.
• Kennel permit violation – Connie Riggins, Gresham, fined $10.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Frank J. Olmstead, Indianapolis, Ind., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Kelli M. Wilson, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Jordan S. Gibson, York, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked one year, ordered to six months probation.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Kimberly A. Wiseman, Grand Island, fined $200.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Richard D. Wiseman, Grand Island, fined $200.
Traffic violations
• No operator’s license – Ramiro Cruz Murillo, Crete, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Michael K. Wall, Henderson, fined $75.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Brandon S. Bachle, Grand Island, dismissed.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Dimitri J. Croghan, York, fined $25.
• Exceeding width limits – Cole M. Rohr, Quinter, Kan., fined $55.
• Failure to stay in lane – William J. Neubauer, Lincoln, fined $25. Also violation of a hand-held wireless communication device regulation, fined $200.
• Failure to use a seat belt – Evan D. Pohl, Benedict, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Mikhail A. Lysak, Portland, Ore., fined $25.
• Disobeying traffic control device – Dwight L. Schroeder, Scott City, Kan., fined $25.
• Operating or parking an unregistered vehicle – Adam C. Hoffman, Bradshaw, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Bryan J. Stoehr, Lincoln, fined $25.
Speeding
• Francisco Sanchez Flores, Cope, Colo., fined $75.
• Adam R. Foutz, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Jenna L. Veburg, Henderson, fined $75.
• Daniel A. Billings, Maryville, Mo., fined $200.
• Francesca J. Boyles, Hastings, fined $25.
• Matthew S. Tischer, Whitehouse, Texas, fined $75.
• Breyana M. Cooper, Des Moines, Iowa, fined $125.
• Ambi T. Anuh-Ndumu, Papillion, fined $125.
• Jackie R. Nelson, Yukon, Okla., fined $75.
• Larry L. Hammond, Hastings, fined $125.
• Santana R. Leyva-Struebing, Aurora, fined $125.
• Nathan E. Martin, York, fined $200.
