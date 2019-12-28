County Court
• Theft by receiving stolen property, $501-$1,499 – Rakar Khisro Omer, El Cajon, Calif., sentenced to 18 days jail and given credit for 19 days already served.
• Issuing a bad check, $0-$500 – Arthur D. Underwood, Jr., Lexington, fined $250.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – James D. Meyn, Olathe, Kan., fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Clarence S. Warden, Jr., Norristown, Penn., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Minor in possession – Ryan A. Way, York, fined $300. Also zero tolerance violation, fined $100 and driver’s license impounded 30 days.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Ashlee J. Gordon, Lincoln, fined $50.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Daniela Lopez, York, fined $150.
• Carrying a concealed weapon, first offense – Michael L. Harrelson, Jr., York, sentenced to 60 days jail and given credit for 20 days already served. Also leaving the scene of an accident/failure to furnish information, sentenced to 30 days jail. Also careless driving, fined $100.
Speeding
• Shantel J. Goodwin, Englewood, Colo., fined $25.
• Tucker J. Kelly, Grand Island, fined $25.
• Kristopher A. Tyler, Fort Carson, Colo., fined $25.
• Nathaneal Lopez Gutierrez, Newbury Park, Calif., fined $125.
• Madelyn V. Portwine, York, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Tamatha E. Lee, Lincoln, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – James M. Ohrt, Henderson, fined $75.
• Improper stopping or parking – Boris Salgan, Plymouth, Minn., fined $25.
• Careless driving – Demontrey M. Mitchell, Baytown, Texas, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Disobeying stop lights – Lynae E. Koinzan, Neligh, fined $75.
