County Court
• Fugitive from justice – Andrew J. Jessen-Tyler, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Stephen L. Kenny, York, fined $150 and ordered to pay $64.08 restitution.
• Resisting arrest, first offense – Daniel R. Alexander, York, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, ordered to 24 months probation, given credit for six days already served. Also disturbing the peace, ordered to 24 months probation.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Dustin L. Schumacher, York, fined $50. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75.
Speeding
• Troy Swindell, Stromsburg, fined $125.
• Sabrina M. Maxwell, North Richland Heights, Texas, fined $25.
• Michael A. Romero, Broomfield, Colo., fined $75.
• Joseph A. Frey, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Nancy J. Shockey, York, fined $75.
• Carol J. Niemann-Schaaf, Omaha, fined $75.
• Pol Kerneis, Rockville, Md., fined $75.
• Jarred H. Truskoff, Omaha, fined $75.
• Kyle J. Rousseau, Somerset, Ken., fined $25.
• Brent A. Buller, Henderson, fined $125.
• Daniel M. Swanson, Wallace, fined $25.
• Jack P. Hanna, Littleton, Colo., fined $200.
• Christopher R. Acosta, Utica, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• Careless driving – Nikorich Valentyn, Portland, Ore., fined $100.
• Improper stopping or parking – Jessica S. Austin, Greensboro, N.C., fined $25.
• No valid registration – Bill K. Cowan, North Little Rock, Ark., fined $25.
• No license on person – Ashley Rognirhar, Gresham, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Patricia A. Crane, Brighton, Mich., fined $100.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles, two counts – Harrison R. Galaway, Edgar, fined $325 on one count and $75 on the second count.
• Improper stopping or parking – Anca I. Dinea, Vicksburg, Mich., fined $25.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Blaine W. Pacini, Concord, Calif., fined $100.
• Illegal U-turn – Steven J. Kmiec, Ames, Iowa, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Michael A. Brunais, Muskegon, Mich., fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Steven A. Rogge, Bloomington, Minn., fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking -- Luis Herrejon Chavez, Beaverton, Ore., fined $25.
• Violation of an open burning ban – Tiffany N. Woodruff, York, fined $100.
