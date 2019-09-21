County Court
• False reporting, a misdemeanor – David A. Burling, Lincoln, sentenced to 60 days jail, given credit for 60 days already served.
• Attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor – Glen L. Griess, Columbus, fined $250.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Tristan R. Clark, Waco, fined $300.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Benjamin R. Barboza, Jr., York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Disturbing the peace – Damian Fonseca, Waco, fined $50. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100.
• Dog running at large – Travis S. Patchin, Gresham, fined $75.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Clayton G. Biere, Bland, Mo., fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Wyatt A. Mathews, Thompson, Mo., fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.
• Obstructing a peace officer – David A. Burling, York, sentenced to 60 days jail, given credit for 60 days already served.
Traffic violations
• Reckless driving, first offense – Eric M. Stahelin, Lakewood, Colo., fined $300.
• Overtaking/passing prohibited – Darshan Singh, Sasktaoon, SN, fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Jarod G. Griess, Sutton, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Jesus D. Negrun Sandoval, St. Cloud, Fla., fined $75.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles – Jared M. Hartman, Seward, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Justin L. Smidt, Lincoln, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Tobin W. Benway, Davenport, Iowa, fined $75. Also illegal U-turn, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Jose S. Flores, Kearney, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Markesha G. Thomas, Albany, Ga., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Paula C. Ontiveros, Sequin, Texas, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Kyle J. Bender, Andover, Kan., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Daniel L. Anderson, Urbandale, Iowa, fined $25.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles – David L. Steckly, Beaver Crossing, fined $1,550.
• Disobeying stop lights – Robert D. Bernt, Hastings, fined $75.
• Careless driving – August A. Schnakenberg, York, fined $100.
Speeding
• Amanda D. Driver, Cheyenne, Wyo., fined $75.
• Jake E. Johnson, Boulder, Colo., fined $200.
• Yolaimy Sosa Enriquez, Grand Island, fined $125.
• Beverly J. Epp, Henderson, fined $125.
