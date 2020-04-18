County Court
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Chase H. Grams, Hildreth, fined $100.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Shawn M. Jones, York, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Scott A. Brabec, Wahoo, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to six months probation.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Juan C. Tinajero-Rodriguez, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, driver’s license revoked six months. Also attempt of a Class 4 felony, sentenced to 60 days jail to be served concurrently and given credit for one day already served.
• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Sarah J. Johnson, Hastings, fined $250.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Fleurit Madjitoloum, Memphis, Tenn., fined $300.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Stephanie J. Suhr, Weeping Water, fined $50. Also no valid registration, fined $25.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Dominic G. Mwangi, Appleton, Wis., fined $350.
Traffic violations
• Careless driving – Elizabeth N. Brown, St. Paul, Minn., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $25. Also failure to stay in lane, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Hector C. Rodriguez-Valdez, York, fined $75.
• Disobeying stop lights – Robert C. Johnson, Sidney, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Hunter P. Wiseman, Sutton, fined $75.
• Pedestrian on highway/roadway – Robert E. Hamby, York, fined $50 and given credit for two days already served. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
• Careless driving – Christopher K. Rush, Denver, Colo., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Careless driving – Arvid R. Liebe, Milbank, S.D., fined $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.