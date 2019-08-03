County Court
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Kokou E. Takara, LaVista, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Exavier T. Perkins, Las Vegas, Nev., fined $300.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Angela Grady, Lincoln, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Shawni R. May, York, fined $100. Also operating or parking an unregistered vehicle, fined $25.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Richard Walton, III, Fairmont, fined $50.
Speeding
• Michelle R. Faulkner, Omaha, fined $75.
• Shawna M. Duffey, Evans, Colo., fined $25.
• Garrett E. Genzmer, Omaha, fined $75.
• Calvin E. Williams, Goehner, fined $25.
• Barbara L. Olsen, Bellevue, fined $75.
• Dana E. Johnson, Tinley Park, Ill., fined $75.
• Etienne Perin, St. Louis, fined $200.
• Mike Garcia, Jr., North Platte, fined $125.
Traffic violations
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Dean W. Hughes, Jefferson City, Mo., dismissed.
• Improper stopping or parking – Donald T. Charles, Cornell, Mich., fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Antoni Iamandii, Waltham, Mass., fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Stephan H. Sorensen, LaVista, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Yosiel Casado Milanes, Grand Island, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Steven B. Gray, Conroe, Texas, fined $25.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Timothy M. Johnson, Kearney, fined $300.
• Careless driving – Steven D. Gauthier, Louisville, fined $100.