County court
• Violation of a protection order – Glen Lee Griess, Columbus, fined $200, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 24 months of probation. Also a second count of violation of a protection order, fined $200 and ordered to 24 months probation.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Kenneth R. Mack, Ankeny, Iowa, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Procuring/selling alcohol to a minor – Skyler R. Cornish, York, fined $500.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – James E. Williams, Seminole, Okla., sentenced to 60 days jail, given credit for 41 days already served.
• Harboring a vicious dog, four counts, fined $25 on each count and ordered to pay $360 restitution.
Speeding
• Joseph J. Dunlap, Deshler, dismissed.
• Abbie L. Philmalee, Wood River, dismissed.
• Tommy A. Vasser, Omaha, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• Christopher Sun, Irvine, Calif., dismissed.
• Joanne M. Garrison, Henderson, dismissed.
• Jeff A. Schade, Ravenna, fined $75.
• Anthony S. Crifase, Denver, Colo., fined $200.
• Marlin E. Rempel, McCool Junction, fined $125. Also failure to stay in lane, fined $25.
• Ellen G. Friesen, Henderson, fined $25.
• Rebecca L. Ray, Chicago, Ill., fined $75.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Jessi M. Harrington-Newton, Bradshaw, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Ann Eddy, York, fined $75.
• Unlawful/fictitious display of plates – Darwin W. Houck, Jr., Ohiowa, fined $50.
• No valid registration – Kent W. Garrett, Jr., York, dismissed.
• No valid registration – Jaycey X. Adams, York, dismissed.
• No valid registration – Tara M. Homolka, York, fined $25. Also careless driving, fined $100.
• No operator’s license – Rodney Haith, Utica, fined $75.
