Speeding
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Daniel F. C. Mendez, York, fined $75. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• Illegal U-turn – Brian J. Rayhack, West Des Moines, Iowa, fined $25.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles, two counts – Stuart C. Spader, Waco, fined $75 on one count, fined $325 on the second.
• No operator’s license – Mari K. Vazquez-Ramos, Omaha, fined $75.
• Careless driving – Eleana G. Gamboa, Aurora, Colo., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $300.
• Careless driving – Pablo Ocanaimoff, Laguna Niguel, Calif., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Careless driving – Vicente Alvarez-Arias, Lakewood, Calif., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Operating or parking an unregistered vehicle – Blaine R. Petersen, Cozad, fined $25. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
County Court
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Melissa A. Larson, Ansley, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Kenneth P. Morgan, III, Omaha, fined $50.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Courtney J. Baugh, Friend, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Stephanie C. Gomez, Kearney, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Conrad J. Hynek, Osceola, fined $100.
• Health violation/maintenance of nuisance – Cary J. Dumpert, York, fined $25.
Speeding
• Carsen N. Davis Sayles, St. Paul, fined $125.
• Jesse N. Baier, Lincoln, fined $75.
District Court
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony, a Class 1 misdemeanor – Alexander Burgoyne, Lincoln, sentenced to two years of probation.