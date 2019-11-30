Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Armando N. Carlin, Waukegan, Ill., fined $25.
• Commercial motor vehicle tire violation – Dennis W. Crotts, Kearns, Utah, fined $50.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Willow A. Ward, Harrison Township, Mich., fined $100.
• Illegal U-turn – Rosalba R. Lavat, Duncanville, Texas, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Jeffrey J. McGuire, Omaha, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Harlan E. Ellingson, Mitchell, S.D., fined $25.
• No valid registration – Jessica R. Dilks, York, dismissed.
• No valid registration – Amanda L. Hansen, Shickley, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Stephen L. Kenny, York, fined $75. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicle – Maria A. Aranda, Garden Grove, Calif., fined $100.
• Improper stopping or parking – Rodolfo Ballin Lopez, Laredo, Texas, fined $25. Also disobeying traffic control device, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Tex H. Flick, Waco, fined $75.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Michael J. Edwards, Denver, Colo., fined $100.
• Illegal U-turn – Mark E. Carney, Fort Collins, Colo., fined $25.
• Operating or parking an unregistered vehicle – Amanda Fairbanks, York, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• Improper turn – Shannon L. Landon, Sonora, Ken., fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Deanna L. Churchill, York, fined $75.
• Unlicensed/inoperable vehicle – John A. Bowerman, Benedict, fined $50.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Alexander M. Lentfer, Clay Center, Kan., fined $300.
• No operator’s license – Deleon D. Dixon, Chicago, Ill., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Careless driving – Evan D. Pohl, Benedict, fined $100.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Derryck T. Kremer, Waterloo, Iowa, fined $75. Also improper turn, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Jean D. Bondo, Fort Wayne, Ind., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Kerri L. Adamson, Bluejacket, Okla., fined $25.
• No valid registration – Luis A. Molina, Aurora, fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Jessica A. Votipka, Fairmont, fined $75.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Carl R. Jacobsen, York, fined $25.
• No proof of insurance – Dalton A. Ekeler, York, fined $100.
• No operator’s license – Justin E. Hofman, Clive, Iowa, dismissed.
• No valid registration – Todd M. Kirshenbaum, York, fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Jeffrey W. Skala, Grand Island, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Josue N. Quinilla Morales, York, fined $75.
• Disobeying stop lights – Marcelino Hernandez, Coon Rapids, Minn., fined $75.
• Illegal U-turn – Gavin T. Raitt, Hastings, fined $25.
• Commercial motor vehicle marking violation – Soslan Vazagov, Sevierville, Tenn., fined $50. Also commercial motor vehicle log violation, fined $100.
• Illegal U-turn – Twilla B. McCarthy, Scottsbluff, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Serina R. Plympton, Grand Island, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Cody A. Pederson, York, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100.
• No valid registration – Madison E. Chew, Nebraska City, fined $25.
• Overtaking/passing a stopped school bus – Harry Carson, IV, York, fined $500.
• No valid registration – Lonnie G. Bandt, York, fined $200. Also unlawful/fictitious plates, fined $50.
• No valid registration – Russell Vassar, York, fined $25.
• Willful reckless driving – Juan C. Rodriguez, York, fined $350.
Speeding
• Jessie V. Pena, York, fined $75.
• Jorden N. Barlow, Omaha, fined $25.
•Andrea L. Russell, Fullerton, fined $75.
• Becky L. Clark, Beaver Crossing, fined $200.
• Jeffrey S. Eckhardt, Edgar, fined $75.
• Andrew A. Adams, York, fined $200.
• Samuel D. Cole, Green Bay, Wis., fined $25.
• Dusty J. Morehead, Utica, fined $75.
• Javier T. Pagan, Chicago, Ill., fined $125.
• Diana Murillo Rubio, Grand Island, fined $200.
• Sydney A. Barta, Valley, fined $75.
• Jacob M. McMorrow, Denver, Colo., fined $75.
• Robert E. Luce, Dewey, Ariz., fined $75.
• Grant E. Holscher, North Platte, fined $10.
• Zane A. McCoy, Fairmont, fined $125.
• Arthur A. Hansen, Garland, fined $200.
• Austin T. Mauldin, Wayne, Mich., fined $125.
• Lane T. Brown, Gresham, fined $300.
• David L. Felber, Utica, fined $125.
• Kaleb A. Bliss, Benedict, fined $125.
• Brian M. Wolfe, Plattsmouth, fined $125.
• Takara A. Stuart, North Platte, fined $75.
• Lydia A. Kirchhoff, Deshler, fined $125.
• Jeremy O. Polson, Des Moines, Iowa, fined $75.
• Steven J. Coleman, Chariton, Iowa, fined $75.
• Timothy A. Wempen, York, fined $25.
• Joy R. Turner, Wichita, Kan., fined $200.
• Jenna M. Thornbloom, Lone Tree, Colo., fined $75.
• Jodi L. Thoman, York, fined $25.
County court
• No federal or state waterfowl license – Thomas E. Friend, York, fined $50. Also violation of a hunting/fishing regulation, fined $100.
• No federal or state waterfowl license – Tanner L. Staehr, York, fined $50. Also violation of a hunting/fishing regulation, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Daniel C. Siegfried, Justice, Ill., fined $300.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – James E. Kirk, York, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for two days already served, driver’s license revoked one year.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Jonah M. Mabrey, Wisconsin Dells, Wis., fined $500.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Latrell T. Vasser, Omaha, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jaycey X. Admas, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jeremey J. Kohlman, York, fined $100. Also unlawful/fictitious display of plates, fined $50.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Kathy J. Sebastain, Schuyler, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Stephen L. Kenny, York, fined $300.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Amanda L. Tripp, Geneva, fined $100.
• Disturbing the peace – Stephanie A. Hancock, York, fined $200.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Justine J. Fowler, York, sentenced to five days jail.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Ryan L. Ollenburger, Salina, Kan., fined $300.
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Nathan Hillmer, Benedict, fined $500, sentenced to five days jail, ordered to nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Disturbing the peace – Brian L. Peterson, Norfolk, fined $300.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Adam M. Schauer, Lincoln, fined $100. Also minor in possession, under 19, fined $300.
• No federal or state waterfowl license – Seth E. Fairman, Papillion, fined $50.
• Disturbing the peace – Chad E. Randall, Kayente, Ariz., fined $250.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Austin J. Bulin, Beatrice, fined $200 and driver’s license revoked one year. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Todd D. Anderson, McCool Junction, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jaycey X. Adams, York, fined $300.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – John W. Nuding, Omaha, fined $200 and driver’s license revoked one year.
• Third degree assault – Veronica M. Olivero, York, fined $300.
• Domestic assault/intentionally causing bodily injury – Michaela J. Miller, York, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Victoria M. Gilbert, Benedict, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
