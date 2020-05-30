County Court
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – James J. Harrington, Yonkers, N.Y., fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Neville F. Cole, Omaha, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Carlos C. Belgrave-Austin, Omaha, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jenna Wullenwaber, McCool Junction, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Efrain Fonseca, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Kristopher A. Ward, Geneva, ordered to 12 months probation.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Tommy L. Teahon, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
Speeding
• Cody W. Blecha, Humboldt, fined $125.
• Cole R. Bourassa, Weyburn, fined $200.
• Mary A. Gutierrez, Grand Island, fined $125.
• Britton D. Cannell, North Logan, Utah, fined $125.
• Alexis C. Velde, York, fined $75.
• Veronica Hernandez DeLeon, Grand Island, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• Wrong way on a one-way street -- Andrew C. Blume, Indianola, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Fredy A. Maldonado, Lincoln, fined $75. Also unlawful/fictitious display of plates, fined $50.
