County Court
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Dominic J. Donahey, Palmer, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Spencer C. Hanson, Lincoln, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Justin W. Russell, Roanoke, Va., fined $300.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Christine J. Jackson, Bee, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, given six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Justin T. Weldon, York, sentenced to three days jail, given credit for three days already served. Also disturbing the peace, fined $250.
• Harboring a vicious dog – Debbie L. Dumpert, York, fined $50 and ordered to pay $667.93 restitution.
• Domestic assault, intentionally causing bodily injury – Frank J. Davis, Lincoln, sentenced to 60 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation.
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Victoria M. Gilbert, York, fined $300, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Matthew A. Kline, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Health violation/maintenance of nuisance – Gerald L. Hubbard, York, fined $100.
Speeding
• Lane R. Edis, Mullen, fined $125.
• Valarie R. Stepaniak, Aurora, Colo., dismissed.
• Natalie R. Kemp, Deforest, Wis., fined $75.
• William A. Bowman, Leander, Texas, fined $25.
• Angela M. Stewart, Blue Grass, Iowa, fined $25.
• Johnathan T. Poma, Hampton, fined $200.
• Logan A. Stewart, York, fined $200.
Traffic violations
• Careless driving – Stephonn S. Friesen, Benedict, fined $100.
• No operator’s license – Victoria Rodriguez, Madison, fined $75.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Eric Yim, York, fined $75.
• Illegal U-turn – Rick L. Trujillo, Thornton, Colo., fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Isaiah T. Curry, Lincoln, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.
• No valid registration – Caleb T. Mommens, Waco, fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Christian J. Huempkner, Grand Rapids, Mich., fined $75.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Hannah L. Neville, Columbus, fined $75.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Lindsey E. Sutton, York, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Travis J. Schweer, Bruning, fined $25. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.