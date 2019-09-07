County Court
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Andrew A. Ficke, York, fined $100. Also operating or parking an unregistered vehicle, fined $25.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Caitlin L. Hoppenworth, Pleasant Hill, Iowa, fined $300.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Paris TC Walker, York, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jesse S. Harlow, Fullerton, fined $100.
• Second degree criminal trespassing – John E. Weatherly, no address listed, sentenced to two days jail and given credit for three days already served.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Kelly J. Hartman, York, fined $200.
• Minor in possession, ages 19+ -- Jonathan A. Gilchrist, York, fined $300.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Jennifer L. Bauer, York, fined $200.
• False reporting, a misdemeanor – Scotty L. Bothwell, Omaha, fined $250. Also careless driving, fined $100.
• Issuing a bad check when no funds exist – Anthony Wireman, York, fined $150.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Andrew D. Bushell, Denver, Colo., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Charles M. Spidle, York, fined $300.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Chad W. Miller, York, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for three days already served, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Michelle L. Meyer, Grand Island, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Andrew Becker, Omaha, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
• Health violation/maintenance of a nuisance – Andrew Zimmerman, York, fined $100.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – David H. Hunt, Osceola, fined $50.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Michael Lathers, LaPlace, La., fined $150.
• Health violation/maintenance of a nuisance – Andrew L. Zimmerman, York, fined $100.
Speeding
• Dallas S. Albin, York, fined $75.
• Rimon A. Oshana, Phoenix, Ariz., fined $125.
• Sophia M. Kroll, Carter Lake, Iowa, fined $75.
• Miguel A. Jacuindecruz, Sonoma, Calif., fined $125.
• Jeffrey A. Ziska, Central City, fined $25.
• Nicholas C. Jones, Omaha, fined $75.
• Roger L. Carlstrom, Stromsburg, fined $75.
• Joshua C. Bosak, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Jennifer E. Markcicka, St. Paul, fined $75.
• Mary P. Egan, Omaha, fined $25.
• Felix U. Luck, Denver, Colo., fined $75.
• John A. Howie, Carlsbad, Calif., fined $200.
• Billy R. Lewis, Magnolia, Texas, fined $75.
• Hugo D. Garcia-Sanchez, Glendale, Ariz., fined $25.
• Britany R. Renz, Bradshaw, fined $25.
• Giovanni M. Fandi, Des Moines, Iowa, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Amber L. Kyhn, Utica, dismissed. Also unlawful/fictitious display of plates, dismissed.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Michael J. Dreher, Grand Island, fined $100.
• Disobeying stop lights – Brian L. Hanson, Tacoma, Wash., fined $75.
• Improper turn – Kenneth A. Webb, Heber City, Utah, fined $25.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles – Joel D. Tonniges, Gresham, fined $750. Also overweight capacity plates, fined $125.
• Careless driving – Alec J. Savage, Burwell, fined $100.
• No registration in vehicle – Brandon M. Walker, Waco, fined $25.
• No proof of insurance – Joshua A. Hartlett, Superior, fined $100.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Guy Leif, York, fined $300.
• No valid registration – Michael K. Kinney, Bennet, dismissed.
• No operator’s license – Wesley D. Burnett, Greenwood, Ind., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Sara J. Masnica, Rocklin, Calif., fined $25.
• No valid registration – Rosa E. Hernandez Palafox, Sterling, Colo., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Kaitlyn J. Horan, Winchester, Ken., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Jon L. Gesling, Lennox, S.D., fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• Careless driving – Seamus L. Hackett, Castle Rock, Colo., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Improper stopping or parking – Ghazali H. Hassan Kimo, Stillwater, Minn., fined $25.
• Improper/defective vehicle lights – Zoey V. Houck, York, fined $25. Also excess windshield and/or window tinting, fined $25.
• Failure to dim headlights – Roger M. Wessels, Sr., York, fined $25.
• No brake lights/turn signals – Austin J. Melton, York, fined $25.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Charles E. Anderson, York, fined $300.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Matthew T. Jinright, York, fined $150. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
