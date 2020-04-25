Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Britney S. Schweitzer, York, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Adam D. Neville, York, fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Robert E. Kelly, Sutton, fined $75.
• Illegal U-turn – Christopher D. Rutt, Oberlin, Kan., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Kristi M. Weber, Hampton, fined $25.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Fenton H. Powers, Deltona, Fla., fined $100. Also driving on the shoulder of a highway, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Shane L. Worthey, Warsaw, Mo., fined $75.
• No valid registration – Rhianna M. Wilhelm, Henderson, dismissed.
• No valid registration – Reka K. Alberts, York, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Jonathan D. Morris, Clarksville, Tenn., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Brian A. Cosentino, Blair, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Justine Fowler, York, fined $75.
Speeding
• Brandon N. Arvin, Shorewood, Ill., fined $200.
County Court
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Daryl J. Mouw, Pacific Junction, Iowa, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Billie C. Lyons, III, Portsmouth, R.I., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Oluwasheyi O. Ajiboye, Houston, Texas, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fiend $100. Also speeding, fined $25. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75.
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Dylan L. Matlock, York, fined $150.
