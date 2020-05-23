County Court
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Zachary D. Olson, Lincoln, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to nine months probation.
• Domestic assault intentionally causing bodily injury – Johnny Dean Rimpley, Bertrand, fined $250, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to six months probation.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Robert M. Plugge, Kearney, fined $300.
• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Patrick J. Wolfe, York, fined $200 and ordered to pay $750 restitution.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Johnny D. Rimpley, II, Fairmont, fined $100. Also failure to use turn signal, find $25.
• Criminal impersonation – Elizabeth Johnson, Lincoln, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Andrew L. Ackland, Fairmont, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
Traffic violations
• Careless driving – Duncan K. Ludwig, Pflugerville, Texas, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $300.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Carlos Sandoval, Grand Island, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Phoenix Gossard, York, fined $75.
Speeding
• Delmer L. Dormer, Lincoln, fined $125.
