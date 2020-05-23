Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN GREELEY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HAMILTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN BUFFALO COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN POLK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN PHELPS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... KEARNEY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN YORK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... MERRICK COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HOWARD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 545 PM CDT SATURDAY. * AS OF 900 PM CDT FRIDAY, LIGHT RAIN WAS COMING TO AN END WITHIN THE ADVISORY AREA. HOWEVER, WIDESPREAD RAINFALL OF 2 TO 6 INCHES OVER THE PAST TWO DAYS IS RESULTING IN CONSIDERABLE STANDING WATER, AND VARIOUS INSTANCES OF MINOR FLOODING ALONG SMALL STREAMS AND IN LOW-LYING AREAS. FORTUNATELY, MAINLY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PREVAIL FROM LATE FRIDAY EVENING INTO AT LEAST SATURDAY EVENING, WHICH SHOULD ALLOW HIGH WATER LEVELS TO GRADUALLY RECEDE. HOWEVER, IN THE MEANTIME, EXPECT CONSIDERABLE PONDING OF WATER AND POSSIBLE FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS TO PERSIST INTO AT LEAST SATURDAY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GRAND ISLAND, KEARNEY, HASTINGS, AURORA, CENTRAL CITY, MINDEN, ST. PAUL, GIBBON, RAVENNA, WOOD RIVER, FULLERTON, SHELTON, BLUE HILL, KENESAW, DONIPHAN, CAIRO, JUNIATA, AXTELL, ALDA AND PALMER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&