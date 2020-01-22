YORK – “I’d like to nominate Pete, the on-farm tire repair man from Penner’s for the Hometown Hero Award,” wrote the person who submitted Jeremy “Pete” Peterson’s name to the Chamber for this year’s recognition.
“Pete has been fixing our tractor, scraper, grain cart and combine tires for several years. Pete usually has a list of tires to fix longer than the day that he has to fix them, but he shows up, goes right to work under stressful conditions (because when you need an on-farm tire repair, it’s always stressful conditions) and gets the job done with a good attitude,” the nomination continued. “He does his job in the cold, heat, mud and wind and gets it done. Then he goes on to the next one and does it all over again. He’s a hard worker and his work is truly appreciated! Pete NEVER leaves a job without asking, ‘Is there anything else that I can do for you?’ It doesn’t matter how busy he is, you feel like you are the only customer he has when he is on the job.”
The Hometown Hero Award is given annually to a front-line employee who goes above and beyond the job description, providing incredible customer service.
This year’s winner, Peterson, was recognized during the Chamber banquet held Tuesday.
Peterson was born and raised in York, graduating from York High School in 1992. He spent a few years in the Marines before returning back to York. He spent time working at York Equipment, Kroy, Scott Hourigan and has been employed by Penner’s Tire and Auto, Inc., for the last decade.
Starting at Penner’s in September, 2008, Peterson is the main farm service technician. His duties include work inside Penner’s, but he is mostly in a service truck going from job to job, out in the country, repairing and replacing pretty much any size and shape of tire – along with service calls to stranded motorists on the road.
“Doing this type of work takes not only great strength but also the ability to continually solve problems,” nominators said. “He mostly works alone so he needs to be able to figure out ways to get the job done using his skill and what is available to him wherever he may be.”
Those who nominated him said they remember a day when he returned to the shop without his shirt, but was covered in mud from head to toe. He explained his shirt was in the truck because he didn’t want it to get dirty. The truck had gotten stuck in the mud and he had to crawl underneath to place boards to be able to drive it out. “Thinking outside the box is the norm in the job that he does,” nominators said.
“Pete is well respected by farmers in the area and his fellow employees,” the continued. “I have heard him referred to as an animal or a bull because of the way he attacks the job that needs to be done and is able to remove and replace large heavy tires and rims by himself. You will find that he often puts others’ needs above his own. And when someone needs help, he is the first to volunteer. He is a great asset to the Penner’s team and the York community – we are proud and lucky to have him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.