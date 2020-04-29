YORK – While voting by mail is highly encouraged this year, for the Primary Election, physical polling locations will be open on election day.
York County Clerk Kelly Turner said the same locations will be utilized as they historically have been.
So if voters want to physically go to a polling location to cast their ballots, they will still be able to do so.
Voters in the Stewart and Thayer precincts will cast their ballots at the Gresham Fire Hall.
Those in Morton, Arborville, Bradshaw and Lockridge precincts will vote at the 4-H Building located on the York County Fairgrounds.
The Waco Community Building will be the polling location for voters living in the New York, Waco, Beaver and West Blue precincts.
Residents in the Leroy and Baker precincts will vote in the basement of the York County Courthouse.
Voters from the Brown and Henderson precincts will cast their ballots at the Henderson City Hall.
People from the Hays and McFadden precincts will vote at the McCool Community Hall.
And voters in the City of York will cast their ballots at the York City Auditorium. There will be specific locations, inside the auditorium, for voters from specific wards.
As explained by state officials earlier this month, steps will be taken to ensure polling places are safe. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said the state has purchased kits for every precinct in the state, which will include hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, etc., for all the election workers. There will also be protocol for separation of people – both those working and voting. The 10-person rule doesn’t apply to polling sites – but the six-foot protocol will be practiced at all times.
This year, election workers are being trained online.
Meanwhile, early voting by mail continues. May 1 is the last day for voters to request that a ballot be mailed to them. All registered voters have already received an application for such, in the mail. The request forms can also be accessed on the secretary of state’s website.
All ballots must be received at the county election office by the close of the primary election polls at 8 p.m., on May 12.
Ballots may be mailed back to the clerk/election office or they can be placed in the drop box located outside the courthouse.
