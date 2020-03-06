YORK — Thursday morning at York General Hospital all ears were tuned into to Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall.
McDougall and a panel of community leaders gave information and fielded questions from civil servants, business leaders and other community members concerning COVID-19, or “coronavirus,” and its potential arrival in the area. The presentation – specifically geared towards major employees in the area -- was organized by York Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Corporation with Four Corners Health Department. Panel members were NPPD York Director of Operations Support Matt Gilliland, York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew, York County Emergency Management Director Gary Petersen, York General West View Medical Building Administrator Tamara Wiens and Dr. Joe Erwin from York Medical Clinic.
The overarching message of the presentation was, as York Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Madonna Mogul said, “We’re just having a discussion; we don’t want anyone to panic.”
McDougall said the best thing communities can do now is utilize non-pharmaceutical interventions -- actions individuals and communities can take to help slow the spread of diseases like COVID-19. Employers play a pivotal role in enacting these measures.
Encouraging employees to stay home when ill is one major step, which can require some degree of flexibility in sick time. Relatedly, employees should be “cross-trained,” McDougall said, in the event that a significant number of employees need to stay away from work and others can fill in for them.
Disinfecting the workplace might seem obvious, but it is important McDougall said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most important things to sanitize are touched often. This includes computer keyboards, faucet handles, toys and doorknobs, among others. York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said YPS school busses are “fogged” with disinfectant weekly, but will be done more often if necessary.
Information – accurate information -- is also key. Bartholomew said that based on previous experiences, information relating to COVID-19 will not be posted on social media. McDougall warned social media is one of the last places to seek information on the illness. Reliable sources include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Four Corners Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, McDougall said. Keeping informed of the CDC’s Traveler’s Health Notices can also be helpful when advising employees whether to come to the workplace, if they have been out of the country or are planning to go abroad.
Community non-pharmaceutical interventions can include temporarily closing gathering settings, such as churches and conferences. Space between individuals makes transmission less likely. Anticipating an uptick in phone calls concerning illnesses and a heavy schedule of patients, triage care will become more frequent, said Dr. Erwin. “We are retooling, anticipating a lot of phone calls.” Over-the-phone evaluations can help prioritize whether the patient requires a visit to the doctor’s office or hospital.
The presenters emphasized that organizations and communities can be empowered to help alleviate risk. Gilliland took the idea of being proactive a step further: “It’s not so much from the top-down, but the bottom up. It starts with you personally.”
Simple, every-day steps to prevent transmission are washing your hands frequently (“Wash your hands like everything you touch is raw chicken,” McDougall said), covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and staying home when sick.
McDougall said there are still a lot of unknowns to this novel coronavirus (a new coronavirus not previously identified). Because it is a “new” coronavirus, it will take time to assess treatment methods, and even the number of total cases, McDougall said.
Employers – and individuals – implementing actions to help slow the spread of disease and being prepared is paramount, McDougall said.
“Having a plan is the absolute best thing.”
For additional information, read about McDougall’s report to the York County Commissioners.
York County has a free emergency alert system available for delivery via text message and email. Sign up at https://www.yorkcounty.ne.gov/
