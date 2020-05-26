Plans beginning to reopen library, convention center

YORK – City officials are working through reopening plans for facilities and programs – including the library and the convention center.
During this past week’s meeting of the York City Council, York Library Director Deb Robertson reported that she has been in communication with other libraries, “and we have a plan to start phasing in curbside service. We would like to start bringing in our part-time staff as well.
“Then the next phase would be to start letting people back in – we’d have to decide how many and for how long,” Robertson said. “With the computers, we’d have to allow for spacing. We have no idea how to keep the entire place sanitized – maybe we’d just have to have signage that says they are taking their own risk. Every day, we have calls about when we will be open. We are ready.”
“Regarding the convention center, there are still events planned and the new health directives allow for some of that to take place in June,” Mayor Barry Redfern said.
“We have two events the week of June 8 and both fall within the requirements,” Terri Carlson, convention center director said. “On the wedding side, the new DHMs change the way a wedding will look, drastically. We still have one wedding in June that has not been cancelled.
“Even the brides in July and August are nervous, because if they can’t have dancing, that changes a lot for a wedding,” Carlson said.
The new DHMs for June require that wedding venues operate at 50 percent rated capacity, with six-foot spacing between tables and six persons per table. Guests are not supposed to get up from their tables, there can be no dancing, there can be no buffets . . . which are just a few of the new regulations.
“I’ve talked to Joe (Frei, city administrator) about precautionary measures we could take, so we are looking at pricing for temperature checking stations and partitions.”
“The new directives do open up some possibilities and then they also pose some real challenges,” Redfern said.
