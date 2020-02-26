YORK – Mauricio Warfield, 18, of Minatare, has pleaded no contest in a case where he turned himself in for stealing a pickup.
His plea was a result of an agreement between the defense and the prosecution.
He was originally charged with theft of property with a value of more than $5,000, which is a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.
That was amended this week to attempted theft by receiving stolen property with a value between $1,500 and $5,000, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
According to court documents, Warfield walked into the York Police Department and announced that he stole a vehicle.
Warfield explained to an officer that he stole a white Ford F250 pickup and it was parked outside the police department.
The dispatcher received confirmation regarding the stolen vehicle from the Gering Police Department.
The reporting officer said in court documents that Warfield told him “he stole the vehicle on the street in front of a home. He said he stole the vehicle to go to Lincoln to fight some people.” And he said further, “he only turned himself in because his grandmother told him to.”
He was arrested and the vehicle was towed.
Warfield will be sentenced on May 11.
