5,700-plus Huskers named to fall Deans' List
LINCOLN -- More than 5,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
Students from the York area named to the fall Dean’s List include: Jadyn Ann Cattau of Aurora, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Megan Rae DeVries of Aurora, junior, Dean's List, College of Business, marketing; Emily Rose Donnell, of Aurora, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Anna Louise Helzer, of Aurora, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, Spanish; John Thomas Helzer of Aurora, freshman, Dean's List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Kiley H. Hixson of Aurora, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design (merchandising); Haley Sue Huebert of Aurora, senior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, history; Kaleb Benjamin McQuillan of Aurora, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Sydney Laine Meyer of Aurora, freshman, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine; Ross W. Mosier of Aurora, junior, Dean's List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Kade Jared Moural of Aurora, junior, Dean's List, College of Business, accounting; Abigail Rose Ostdiek of Aurora, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Dean's List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Miranda Kay Pospisil of Aurora, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Morgann Patricia Pospisil of Aurora, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Anthony Kenneth Quandt of Aurora, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, finance and economics; Garen Alexander Quandt of Aurora, freshman, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics; Michael James Reinsch of Aurora, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Allison Lynn Saddler of Aurora, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science and coaching; Sydney Marie Shaw of Aurora, junior, Dean's List, College of Business, management; Megan Jean Snyder of Aurora, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Colin Roy Thieszen of Aurora, freshman, Dean's List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Jackson Lee Bailey of Beaver Crossing, freshman, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Eric Michael Olsen of Beaver Crossing, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Brynley Charlene Klein of Benedict, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Kenady Ann Kuhnel of Clarks. senior, Dean's List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Joel Thomas Klemm of Exeter, freshman, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, Spanish; Patrick Lee Murphy of Exeter, junior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Sydney Rae Lovegrove of Fairmont, senior, Dean's List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Mitchell James Manning of Fairmont, freshman, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Claire Mary Kubicek of Friend, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Emma Fay Niemeier of Friend, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-law; Logan James Pfeiffer of Friend sophomore, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Tanner James Smejdir of Friend, junior, Dean's List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Nicholas Scott Eichelberger of Geneva, senior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Elizabeth Marie Hayes of Geneva, senior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Sydney Elizabeth Hiatt of Geneva, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Kole Aaron Karcher of Geneva, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Lauryn Marie Monteforte of Geneva freshman, Dean's List, College of Business, business administration; Tanner Jared Ourada of Geneva, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Carson Sam Scott of Geneva, freshman, Dean's List, College of Business, business administration; Sierra Louise Epke of Gresham, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, history and global studies; Clare Elizabeth Wilton of Gresham, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); William Roger Wilton of Gresham, freshman, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Cara Mae DeMers of Hordville, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Business, accounting; Karmen Kay Browitt of McCool Junction, senior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, English and German; Spencer T. Pribyl of Milligan, freshman, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Christian Taylor Berck of Osceola, junior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Brennan William Bryan of Osceola, sophomore, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Benjamin Lohrman of Osceola, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics; Morgan Ray Baack of Seward, junior, Dean's List, College of Business, accounting and management; Joshua Gene Behlen of Seward, senior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Grant Michael Biggs of Seward, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, finance; Quade Francis Brees of Seward, senior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Samuel William Briggs of Seward, freshman, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Kade Michael Christensen of Seward, freshman, Dean's List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Jacquelyn Michelle Dam of Seward post-baccalaureate, Dean's List, College of Business, marketing; Felicity A. Fehlhafer of Seward junior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Benjamin David Galusha of Seward senior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Christopher Thomas Galusha of Seward junior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Rachelle R. Hinrichs of Seward, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Kaci Marie Jumps of Seward, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and history; Clinton Allen Koetter of Seward, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Jared Brian Kongsjord of Seward, senior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, construction management; Melaina Alyce Kroft of Seward, junior, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Garrett Isaac Kuss of Seward, freshman, Dean's List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Samuel Thomas Lewis of Seward, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Max Reed Peery of Seward freshman, Dean's List, College of Business, actuarial science; Shea Elizabeth Peery of Seward junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kaylee Jean Pekarek of Seward freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Jason Stephen Rathbone of Seward, freshman, Dean's List, College of Business, finance; Brittany Nicole Ringler of Seward, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Alec James Sackschewsky of Seward, freshman, Dean's List, College of Business, accounting; Anna Rose Schulz of Seward, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Brady Victor Smith of Seward, freshman, Dean's List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Tanner Rae Stalsberg of Seward, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, accounting; Erich Richard Stillahn of Seward, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Business, management; Shea L. Thompson of Seward, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Vanessa Tieken of Seward, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Marlie Jo Voss of Seward, freshman, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Jack Royce Yelden of Seward, freshman, Dean's List, College of Business, actuarial science; Brenna Marian Houdersheldt of Shelby, freshman, Dean's List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Vanessa Whitmore of Shelby, senior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, food science and technology; Andrew Kent Adelson of Stromsburg, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, business administration; Hunter Ellis Miller of Stromsburg, junior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Jennifer Lynn Pallas of Stromsburg, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Taylor Lynn Stratman of Stromsburg, junior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine; Brandon Scott Chelewski of Sutton, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Megan Nicole Fehr of Sutton, freshman, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Garrett Lee Nuss of Sutton, freshman, Dean's List, College of Business, finance; Jenna Rae Nuss of Sutton, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Madison Jo Nuss of Sutton, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Dakota Dean Wullenwaber of Utica, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, management (human resource management); Jalen Lee Alexander of York, junior, Dean's List, College of Business, marketing; Shelby Lynn Crays of York, freshman, Dean's List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Bryce John Danielson of York, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, construction management; Jared Luke DeMers of York, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; John William Erwin of York, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Katherine Elisabeth Erwin of York, sophomore, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Madison Leigh Smart of York, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, environmental studies; Maxx Russell Troester of York, freshman, Dean's List, College of Engineering, construction management; Nicholas Jerome Weskamp of York, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Business, business administration; Sydney Ann Woodruff of York, junior, Dean's List, College of Business, management.
