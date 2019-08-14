YORK -- During the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 14, a video was posted to YouTube by individuals traveling through York who alleged they were harassed by a York police officer. The video, which has received many views, has prompted users to contact the York News-Times and local law enforcement agencies.
In response, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said: “On August 14, 2019 the York Police Department began receiving large numbers of organized complaints regarding a citizen contact that took place earlier that morning. This matter is under internal review, so no details can be released at this time.
“Due to the volume of calls and the vulgar and profane nature of many of them, I have directed my staff to forward them to a voicemail system. The messages will be evaluated as is possible.”
The video shows a man attempting to cover up his VIN number of his vehicle when a York police officer stopped to see if they needed assistance. After multiple requests to move, the videographer claimed the officer injured his hand, which cannot be substantiated in the video. The videographer continues to claim harassment although the officer does not respond to the dialogue. The videographer later goes to the York police department where the person continues to have dialogue with officers on duty and make claims of harassment, although none is clearly witnessed in the footage.
It should be noted that the YouTube account in which the video was posted is primarily uploads of law enforcement confrontations by the same user.