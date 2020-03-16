YORK – The York Police Department has instituted a number of practices in response to the coronavirus situation and York Police Chief Ed Tjaden says they continue to work on updating measures as information comes in regarding the evolving situation.
Chief Tjaden said Monday morning, “We have instituted general hygiene and decontamination/cleaning practices of our offices and vehicles. We have also offered guidance about hand washing and decontamination of officers and personal gear and equipment, as well as making cleaning products available.”
Chief Tjaden said further that “the public can expect to see distinct changes in the York Police Department’s handling of calls for service.”
Those changes, Chief Tjaden said, include:
“Officers will not be responding to routine medical calls, they will work to keep a six-foot distance from citizens and will not be shaking hands when they normally would have.
“In the very near future, the public can expect to see non-priority call responses handled via telephone when possible, as well as officers who are handling calls not entering homes/buildings (when possible). And there is the possibility of even the temporary closing of our front lobby.”
He added that if the front lobby is temporarily closed, that would mean they would temporarily not offer animal licensing except through the mail and not offer fingerprinting services.
“I will work to communicate through the local media, as well as the city’s social media and web sites, as these decisions are made,” Chief Tjaden said. “It is important to us that the public understands that these precautions are for the protection of not only our staff, but for the community. In order to serve the community, we must work to keep our staff healthy to prevent widespread illness inside the department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.