YORK – The York Police Department has instituted a number of practices in response to the coronavirus situation and York Police Chief Ed Tjaden says they continue to work on updating measures as information comes in regarding the evolving situation.
Chief Tjaden said Monday morning, “We have instituted general hygiene and decontamination/cleaning practices of our offices and vehicles. We have also offered guidance about hand washing and decontamination of officers and personal gear and equipment, as well as making cleaning products available.”
Chief Tjaden said further that “the public can expect to see distinct changes in the York Police Department’s handling of calls for service.”
Those changes became reality late Monday afternoon.
Monday afternoon, shortly before 5 p.m., Chief Tjaden said, “The York Police Department is committed to providing safety and service to our community. The first link in that chain is our staff, and sick staff members are unable to help the community. With that in mind, in response to COVID-19 Virus and health concerns, the York Police Department will be changing the way we offer services.
“Beginning March 18, the lobby of the York Police Department will be closed for business. This means that the public can still come to the lobby in emergencies and utilize the phone there for assistance, but regular business and clerical services such as fingerprinting, animal licensing, accident reports, and ticket payments will not be available. Animal licensing and ticket payments can be mailed to the police department.
“Officers and staff of the York Police Department will also be handling calls in a different manner. Officers may work to handle calls for service by telephone, if possible, and will not be attending non-law-enforcement medical calls as in the past. Officers and staff have been instructed to utilize protective and sanitizing practices and products as needed, and citizens will notice they are working to maintain a six-foot distance from those they contact. Officers have also been instructed not to enter into homes unless necessary for serious safety reasons, and will be requesting that citizens meet them outside to maintain safe distances,” he said.
“We will be evaluating this fluid situation daily, and these measures will remain in place until at least Monday, April 6,” Chief Tjaden said. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work to offer services that are safe for both the community and our staff.”
