YORK – York Police Chief Ed Tjaden reports that in recent weeks, the department has had an increase in calls for service regarding negligent firearms discharges.
“While the volume of these calls is not what we would call alarming, any increase is concerning,” Chief Tjaden said.
“We want to take this opportunity to remind the public that firearms safety is of paramount concern at all times, but particularly when peoples’ schedules have been disrupted: children and young people are spending more time at home, etc. These circumstances can certainly increase stress, absent-mindedness, and generally increase exposure of people and households to firearms.
“Please take care to keep your firearms out of harm’s way, locked in a safe or cabinet,; and please talk to your children and family members about proper firearm safety,” Chief Tjaden said Thursday. “Education is key.”
