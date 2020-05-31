Police issue statement about social media post regarding protestors

YORK – York Police Chief Ed Tjaden issued a statement Sunday afternoon regarding a social media post (made by a private individual) that had circulated regarding a potential gathering of protestors here.
His statement said: “The York Police Department has been made aware of social media statements about possible protests that may be coming to the area. We are working to follow up on these statements to increase our preparedness. We appreciate citizens’ vigilance in reporting this matter, and ask that anyone with FIRSTHAND KNOWLEDGE contact us at 402-363-2640 with information. We also appreciate the community’s ongoing support during challenging times and encourage everyone to exercise patience and positive decision-making. Our greatest strength lies in our status as not just a town, but as a community.”
