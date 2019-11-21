YORK – The approval of a contract with the police union was tabled two weeks ago by the York City Council . . . it is now scheduled to come before them on Thursday when they meet in regular session.
The union contract has been in negotiations and it appeared that an agreement had been reached. However, when the contract came before the council, it hadn’t been signed by the lead of the local union, according to York City Administrator Joe Frei.
Therefore, the matter was tabled.
This week, it will be discussed again, with the intention of approval.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda for the city council:
• The issue of purchasing a utility tractor will again be discussed. This matter was tabled two weeks ago as there were opinions from some council members that the low bid should not be accepted.
The low bid was for a Farmall tractor – some expressed the need to go with a John Deere instead. Councilman Ron Saathoff said he felt the John Deere was a better machine and there was some agreement among other council members due to Saathoff’s knowledge regarding these types of machinery. Because the action item on the previous agenda was not for the purchase of the John Deere, the matter was postponed.
This week, the council will be given a recommendation from staff and the administrator that the city should purchase the John Deere from Plains Equipment in York for $67,000.
In a memo sent to the council: “The city currently owns a 2001 New Holland tractor that is shared with the airport and the street department. This tractor is in need of some repairs and the landfill has offered to fix the tractor and then utilize it at the landfill for mowing, etc. Additionally, the existing tractor is not sufficiently large enough (PTO horsepower) to handle the shredder at the airport and therefore the tractor is being overworked. The proposed tractor will be adequate for mowing/shredding. On average, it is estimated that the city crews utilize the tractor for about 400-600 hours per year. The Farmall tractor and the John Deere are comparable sized tractors, when comparing specifications. But when taking into account the potential resale value and other subtle differences, the John Deere tractor seems to be the better tractor to meet the city’s needs.”
The city budgeted $90,000 for this purchase ($50,000 in the street department, $40,000 in the airport budget).
The bids obtained were from Nebraska Equipment for a Kubota model with a price of $74,500; from York Equipment for a Case with a price of $72,500 and a Farmall (the low bid) for $62,000; and from Plains Equipment Group for the John Deere, $67,500.
• The council will hold two public hearings on preliminary and final plats – one filed by Ross Ronne and the other filed by Jeff Harlow (doing business as Harlow Homes).
• The council will consider the reappointment of Cindy Nickel to the planning commission and the appointment of Ross Ronne to the planning commission.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.
