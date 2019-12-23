GRAND ISLAND -- Three men were arrested following the shooting Sunday morning of a 31-year-old Polk man in Grand Island.
Bradley Thompson was shot twice, in the lower leg and foot, outside 1308 N. Broadwell Ave. at about 5:25 a.m. Police say his wounds are not life-threatening.
Grand Island police say the altercation occurred at the residence at an after-bar gathering.
The shooting suspect was identified as Eddie Valenzuela, a 21-year-old Grand Island man. Police took Valenzuela and another man, Vicente Ramirez, into custody not far from their Cedar Ridge apartment in western Grand Island. They were pulled over on a traffic stop, says Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
A search warrant was served at the Cedar Ridge apartment. During the service of the warrant, Matthew Pena was located in the apartment. A 21-year-old Kearney man, Pena was arrested on warrants from Dawson, Buffalo and Seward counties.
During a search of Valenzuela’s vehicle and the apartment he shares with Ramirez, the two men were found to be in possession of a firearm, a large amount of marijuana and THC edibles, police say. In addition, Valenzuela was found to be in possession of several thousand dollars in cash.
Valenzuela was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a weapon (firearm) to commit a felony, possession of marijuana and firearm with intent to distribute and possession of drug monies.
Ramirez, a 21-year-old Kearney man, was arrested for a Buffalo County warrant and possession of marijuana and firearm with intent to distribute.
The investigation and subsequent arrests involved multiple members of the Grand Island Police Department’s Patrol Division, Criminal Investigation and Tactical Response Team.
