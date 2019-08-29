Prairie grass expert, jazz musician, songwriter, English professor, world traveler.…
James Calmar Wilson was truly a Polk County renaissance man.
The son of a village of Polk founder, one of Wilson’s most notable accomplishments was his book, “Three-Wheeling Through Africa.” The book details Wilson’s 1927-1928 adventure with pal Francis Flood, as they traversed 1,200 miles worth of Africa by motorcycle. Parts of the impressive trek were also documented by Wilson in National Geographic Magazine.
It started when Wilson and Flood – on a whim – hopped onto a 5-horsepower, single-cylinder Triumph motorcycle and embarked on their adventure. The friends encountered trials and triumphs as they made their way from Lagos, Nigeria, to the Red Sea (Eritrea).
Adjustments had to be made during their travels; at some points, the terrain was so rough, vegetation so thick, the motorcycle had to be carried. One passage in the National Geographic article penned by Wilson describes one particularly novel way to traverse the African landscape: “’Riding the Rails to Khartoum;’ The sand of the caravan trail at the side of the track out of El Obeid was so soft that better time was made by balancing the motorcycles on the steel of the narrow-gauge railroad.”
“Three-Wheeling Through Africa” was published in 1936, and met with great enthusiasm – even serving a stint on the New York Times Bestseller list.
“When James C. Wilson explained in sign language on leaving a Tuareg camp that he and Flood were going to cross the Sahara on their motorcycles ‘even the camels laughed,’” reported the Oct. 11, 1936 edition of the New York Times.
In 1938-1939 he again traveled, making an around-the-world trip that he documented for “World Letters, Inc.” The World Letters project, as a whole, sponsored travel writers to write letters to students and those who could not afford to travel abroad. Wilson traveled in the heat of the 1920s-1930s concept of “new geography,” which promoted peace and understanding across nations and cultures.
Wilson graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Business Administration. He earned his high school diploma from Stromsburg High School. In the years following college graduation, he tried (unsuccessfully) to be a New York City jazz musician. Wilson also made attempts at songwriting (later in life he composed the musical “Hey, Where’s Nebraska?”) and being an English professor. He was a gifted writer, perhaps in part because Wilson’s family owned Polk publishing outfit Wide Skies Books.
If online reviews are to be believed, Wilson’s “new geography” memoir of his trip through Africa has had staying power. Even so, his most significant and longest-lasting contribution could be his studies on and enthusiasm for native grasses.
In the 1954 he settled down – with his wife, Alice Winona Olmsted – on a farm in rural Polk, Neb. The farm, coined “Wide Skies Farm,” would become Wilson’s muse for the remainder of his life. He was a pioneer in studying and utilizing native tall-grass prairie grasses for erosion control, pasture and prairie preservation. He developed a grass-roots research project, in cooperation with area farmers, studying different varieties of Wilson’s beloved prairie grasses.
Wilson, Alice and his son Steve collaborated on the 1967 book “Grass Land.” “Grass Land” touts the ecological, economical and aesthetic importance of native tall-grass prairie grasses – particularly in the Midwest. Eventually, Wilson would be known to some as the “Grass Guru.”
Years later Wilson endured a short battle with lung cancer, ending with his death at the age of 94. Wilson died in his rural Polk home in 1994, his beloved native grassland blowing in the winter wind.