YORK – Jacob Harris, 31, of York, has been sentenced to a lengthy term of probation in a case involving the illegal possession of a deadly weapon.
Harris was sentenced in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.
According to court documents, Harris was the driver of a vehicle that was stopped by a York Police officer regarding a traffic violation.
The officer says in his report, filed with the court, that Harris was looking for his insurance and registration. When he opened the glove box, brass knuckles fell out.
Because Harris is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing such items.
He was initially charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison, 9-24 months of post-release supervision and a $25,000 fine, upon conviction.
That was later amended to attempt of a Class 3 or Class 3A felony, which is a Class 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Harris was sentenced to three years of probation which includes three 30-day stints in jail – which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation when those jail dates arrive.
