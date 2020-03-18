YORK – Julio Cesar Flores, 49, of New Richmond, Wis., has been sentenced to prison after being caught with 13 grams of methamphetamine in York County.
His sentence was handed down this past week in York County District Court.
Flores was initially charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison; and no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a vehicle with its rear license plate partially torn off.
When the deputy stopped the vehicle, driven by Flores, he said he could smell marijuana and Flores’ hand shook “an unusual amount.” The deputy said in his report that Flores appeared to be very nervous and instead of giving the deputy vehicle paperwork he gave him irrelevant things like a credit report.
The deputy says he asked Flores to accompany him to his patrol vehicle and Flores looked around his vehicle before exiting, which the deputy said seemed odd. He also told the deputy that he was a registered sex offender.
The deputy said Flores’ nervousness increased and he wouldn’t make eye contact when asked about drugs.
The deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle and Flores declined the request. However, the county drug dog, Loki, alerted to the presence of controlled substances and a subsequent search was conducted.
During that search, deputies found 13 grams of methamphetamine.
The charge was later amended to one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
This past week, Flores was sentenced to a term of one year of incarceration with 52 days of credit. He was also sentenced to 12 months of post-release supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.