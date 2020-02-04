YORK – Thousands of York residents were surprised Sunday afternoon when the electricity went out.
With near-record temperatures and nearly perfect February weather, the elements clearly weren’t to blame.
The power outage, which began at 12:57 p.m., stretched from one end of York to the other, with power being out at the interchange as well as far down North Lincoln Avenue. The entire downtown was without power, which of course also impacted the traffic lights.
Mark Becker, supervisor of media services for the Nebraska Public Power District said the power outage occurred when a transformer in NPPD’s York southwest substation tripped.
“Power was disrupted for 2,612 customers in York,” Becker reported. “It was quickly restored by NPPD crews,” with the power coming back on at approximately 1:30 p.m., for all customers.
Becker said NPPD staff would be looking at the substation Monday to troubleshoot and determine the cause of the trip.
