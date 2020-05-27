HENDERSON — Families walked up and down the streets of Henderson Sunday, deep in thought with love and good wishes for their community.
The Henderson Community Prayer Walk, organized by Living Hope Church, led participants to different spots in town – each receiving a special prayer inspired by scripture and specific spiritual needs of each stop. Ideas of things to focus prayers on were provided to participants. For example, prayers at the city park centered around seeking Christ with “child-like joy.” The stop at the water tower prayed for the community – and the world – to seek Jesus as the living water.
“We identified ten locations around town – each representative of a much broader community,” explained Living Hope Church Pastor Luke Haidle.
The ten stops were: Henderson Health Care, Henderson Care Center, Heartland School, the town’s water tower, Kroeker Grain Elevator, Grace Children’s Home, the fire barn, churches and the city park. Families walked together to each location, bowing their heads and praying.
“Walking past each of the buildings gave a tangible reminder of all the people and businesses affected by the pandemic quarantine,” said Joanne Haidle of Living Hope Church.
The weather cooperated for the event, which lent itself to social distancing.
“This was a unique way to stay socially distanced but still worship and pray together and support our community,” Joanne Haidle said. “It was a wonderful morning. The families really enjoyed walking together and praying for the needs they saw.”
