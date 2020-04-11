YORK – A business survey conducted in the last week shows concern by local business owners and managers as the COVID-19 situation continues.
Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation, said she is still examining data from that local survey and will be releasing detailed results in the near future.
Hurley said during this week’s community sector meeting that there were 87 responses to the online survey – of those respondents, nine said their businesses were closed. A little less than half of those closed, Hurley said, indicated that they closed because they were forced to do so (due to mandates and safety factors) and 55 percent said their closures were voluntary.
She said business owners and managers with open businesses indicated they are averaging at 82 percent operating levels and their remote operating level is 56 percent. The remote operating level shows that a lot of people are working from home at this time.
Hurley said further that “we are seeing the supply chain affected now, where some businesses are having a hard time getting supplies and getting out their product.”
She said the representation of people who took the survey came from all areas of business and from all sizes of business, small to very large.
Of those responding businesses, 15 percent said their employee counts have changed since the COVID-19 situation began and when it came to employee morale, the respondents said morale could be ranked at about 55 percent. Employers also indicated that they are worried about the impact this situation will have on their businesses, they are worried about their employees’ well being and finances, and they are worried about making sure the community is OK overall.
As said earlier, more detailed information from the survey will be released by Hurley in the near future.
She also added that they plan to conduct another such survey in the future, to gauge how things are changing and what business needs are in this community.
Hurley also noted that she is available by phone or email at any time, if a business is looking for information on assistance programs, staffing issues, etc.
