YORK – York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew continues to say it’s too early to know what school will look like in the fall . . . but it’s not too early to start preparing for a variety of scenarios as the COVID-19 situation lingers on.
Dr. Bartholomew, during this week’s community sector update meeting, said he and other school officials are “creating a fall opening blueprint, and there are all kinds of scenarios that schools are looking at.
“We have narrowed it down to five scenarios,” Bartholomew said. “One, is a regular, normal opening of school with all the safety measures and precautions in place.
“Another possibility is opening after Labor Day,” Bartholomew continued.
“Another scenario we need to prepare for is a slightly earlier open date and then an extended break at Thanksgiving,” he said. “We need to prepare for that scenario in case we are told to follow what the universities and colleges are doing.”
The fourth scenario, Bartholomew said, “is the most complicated one. This would be for the event that we could have only 50 percent capacity in the buildings. I shake my head at that one, I don’t know how families could do that because it could be really difficult. For an example, we’ll use the elementary school, where we’d say, OK, so the Kindergarteners, second graders and fifth graders go to school on certain days and other grades go on other days, etc. It gets really complicated. We really hope that is not the direction we are given.
“And the fifth scenario is to go remote learning, which is how we finished the last school year,” Dr. Bartholomew said.
If that fifth scenario would play out, school officials would look at what worked and what needed to be change as schools quickly moved to online education last spring. “But this time around, we would have a couple of months to look at this and prepare” instead of only three or four days like it was in the spring.
“These are just ideas and a blueprint,” Dr. Bartholomew said. “Nothing is official and we are hoping we will have directions by mid-July. We will keep communicating with our families and the community.”
Superintendent Bartholomew also talked about the upcoming graduation ceremony being planned for later this month.
“We worked closely with Laura (McDougall) and the Four Corners Health Department on planning for graduation,” Bartholomew said. “We are set to go for 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 27, at Levitt Stadium. Fingers crossed, the weather cooperates. If a rain date is needed, it has been set for Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m. And if we find ourselves with two full days of rain, we will go to the auditorium, on Sunday, June 28, at 4 p.m. We hope we won’t have to do that (have it in the auditorium), as that will really limit the number of people that can attend, per graduate.
“Graduation will have to be a private ceremony,” Bartholomew said, “with a pre-registered list (of attendees). We are excited to have graduation – yes, it will look different than our traditional ceremonies, but that’s where we are, and the most important thing is that we can recognize our seniors for their hard work.”
