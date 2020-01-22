NORFOLK - Northeast Community College in Norfolk has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Fall 2019 Semester.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a perfect grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 197 students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past fall semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-twelve students were named to the Deans’ Honor List.
Another 273 students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 78 students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
York area students named to the President’s Honor List include: Kelsey Bigelow of Milligan and Kyle Gierhan of Utica.
York area students named to the Dean’s Honor List include: Jory Nelson of Seward; Austin Coffin of Shelby; Jamie Hopwood of Shelby; Preston Plock of Stromsburg; Benjamin Tidyman of Stromsburg.
