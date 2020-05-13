York City Council
(Top 8 candidates will move to the general election in November)
- Jerry Wilkinson - 1047
- Steve Postier - 719
- Matt Wagner - 1383
- Jeff McGregor - 472
- Diane Wolfe - 696
- Clarence Hoffman - 999
- Vicki Northrop - 772
- Jerad Sorgenfrei - 697
- Karen Harris - 540
Henderson Mayor
(Top 2 candidates will move to the general election in November)
- Mike Yoder - 34
- Mark Pollet - 31
- Don Regier - 267
- Wes Peters - 92
