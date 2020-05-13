Vote Election Stock

York City Council

(Top 8 candidates will move to the general election in November)

  • Jerry Wilkinson - 1047
  • Steve Postier - 719
  • Matt Wagner - 1383
  • Jeff McGregor - 472
  • Diane Wolfe - 696
  • Clarence Hoffman - 999
  • Vicki Northrop - 772
  • Jerad Sorgenfrei - 697
  • Karen Harris - 540

Henderson Mayor

(Top 2 candidates will move to the general election in November)

  • Mike Yoder - 34
  • Mark Pollet - 31
  • Don Regier - 267
  • Wes Peters - 92

