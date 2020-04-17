HENDERSON – There are four individuals running for the position of the mayor of Henderson this year.
Because there are so many candidates, this race will be on the Primary Election ballot.
The candidates are Mike Yoder, Mark Pollet, Don Regier and Wesley Peters.
The York News-Times sent each of the candidates a list of questions and they had the opportunity to respond in any way they wanted – long or short, detailed or not.
These are their responses – unedited by our staff and exactly as they submitted them.
Wesley Peters
Occupation: Nebraska State Patrol Trooper
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of Mayor of Henderson?
A: I’ve seen projects around town that haven’t been completed so I felt that I should act on my civic duty to see these projects through to completion.
Q: Henderson has been very progressive and successful with projects to benefit the community. Do you support the current idea of creating a new community center?
A: Yes. If it can be built at a proper location and without a higher tax burden on the citizens. Donations and grants should be used.
Q: Do you believe current spending patterns of the City of Henderson have been responsible and reasonable?
A: No. The main street project was more extravagant than necessary.
Q: What experiences/talents do you possess that you feel enhance your ability to be mayor of Henderson?
A: I’m fair and will treat everyone equally.
Q: What do you want to see for the future of Henderson?
A: Streets paved, dilapidated properties cleaned up and continued population growth.
Q: Do you feel Henderson has been pro-active in the area of economic development?
A: There is always room for growth, but I’ll have a view that is more in-depth once elected.
Q: Housing need is a prevalent issue in most Nebraska communities. In Henderson, there appears to be a need for more senior housing as new retirees seek to downsize. What should the city’s role be in that area of development? And what types of housing do you feel the community needs more of?
A: Henderson definitely needs more condo/townhouse living options. I believe the city should identify more areas for senior living subdivisions.
Q: What is the best aspect of being part of the Henderson community?
A: Knowing it’s a safe and thriving community with all the amenities needed.
Q: Do you have one particular concern regarding the future of Henderson?
A: I am concerned about a declining population. We need to foster growth so families will move to Henderson.
Mark Pollet
Occupation: Nebraska Area II Energy Lead with CVA
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of Mayor of Henderson?
A: A person must be involved if they want to see changes take place in a community.
Q: Henderson has been very progressive and successful with projects to benefit the community. Do you support the current idea of creating a new community center?
A: Absolutely. A community center would be a great addition to the City of Henderson for multiple reasons including family gathers, group activities, social gatherings, and public information types of meetings.
Q: Do you believe current spending patterns of the City of Henderson have been responsible and reasonable?
A: The improvements I have noticed since moving to Henderson in the summer of 2018 have all benefited the citizens and seem to be responsible spending.
Q: What experiences/talents do you possess that you feel enhance your ability to be a mayor of Henderson?
A: Honesty, integrity, and an open ear to everyone in the community.
Q: What do you want to see for the future of Henderson?
A: Henderson is a growing and progressive community, and I would like to see the growth continue for many years to come.
Q: Do you feel Henderson has been pro-active in the area of economic development?
A: Yes, I feel that Henderson has been very pro-active and that has helped the growth and development of our community.
Q: Housing need is a prevalent issue in most Nebraska communities. In Henderson, there appears to be a need for more senior housing as new retirees seek to downsize. What should the city’s role be in that area of development? And what types of housing do you feel the community needs more of?
A: Senior housing with no steps and no basements that citizens could rent would be a great addition to the city. City involvement could possibly include grant writing to see what funds may be available for the development and overseeing the application process.
Q: What is the best aspect of being part of the Henderson community?
A: Henderson has been a welcoming community with a great school system and great people, that is why we chose this community when relocating.
Q: Do you have one particular concern regarding the future of Henderson?
A: One lowing concern that all small communities face is how to bring the youth back to the community. Having affordable housing plus jobs that are close by will help show them that Henderson is a great place to live, “Some Bigger, None Better”. One thing we will always have to keep thinking about is how to make sure the young adults want to come back to Henderson after they either graduate college or go one to do other things after high school.
Let’s make Henderson great again, Vote Mark Pollet!
Don Regier
Occupation: Retired
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of Mayor of Henderson?
A: I have had a lot of people suggesting and encouraging me to file for Mayor. I was raised here and went through the school system, went to church here and was involved in many community activities during those years. Even though I have lived away from this community for many years, I have always felt like a part of this community. I would like for Henderson to continue to make everyone that lives here and has lived here feel they are always a part of this community.
Q: Henderson has been very progressive and successful with projects to benefit the community. Do you support the current idea of creating a new community center?
A: I think it is a great idea. I think there is a definite need for some of the different features that could be included.
Q: Do you believe current spending patterns of the City of Henderson have been responsible and reasonable?
A: I have not been personally involved, but I feel like we have a very capable and involved city council that works to keep things as reasonable as possible.
Q: What experiences/talents do you possess that you feel enhance your ability to be mayor of Henderson?
A: I like to think that I have a very common sense approach to any decisions that need to be made. I am willing to listen and learn and help make decisions based on what is best for the community.
Q: What do you want to see for the future of Henderson?
A: I would like to see Henderson continue to be a community cares for each other and tries to do things that benefit everyone. I would also like to see us find a way to help the community grow in size and in business opportunities.
Q: Do you feel Henderson has been pro-active in the area of economic development?
A: I feel like the community has done an outstanding job of supporting things like the health care system, for example. It is not just for economic reasons, even though it is the largest employer. I think there are a lot more ways individuals can spur economic growth by supporting local businesses on a regular basis.
Q: Housing need is a prevalent issue in most Nebraska communities. In Henderson, there appears to be a need for more senior housing as new retirees seek to downsize. What should the city’s role be in that area of development? And what types of housing do you feel the community needs more of?
A: At this point, I am not aware of what the greatest housing need is. However, I have heard a few comments about no houses being available for employees of various businesses, who want to move into Henderson.
Q: What is the best aspect of being part of the Henderson community?
A: Overall, I think one of the best aspects of the Henderson community is the attitude of people, concern for each other and caring for each other’s welfare.
Q: Do you have one particular concern regarding the future of Henderson?
A: The community of Henderson needs to focus on the positives we have here and keep expanding on these things into the future.
Mike Yoder
No response was received from Mike Yoder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.