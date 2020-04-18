YORK – There are nine individuals running for four seats on the York City Council.
Because the number of candidates is more than double the available seats, this race will be on the Primary Election ballot.
The candidates are Clarence Hoffman, Diane Wolfe, Jeff McGregor, Jerad Sorgenfrei, Jerry Wilkinson, Karen Harris, Mathew Wagner, Stephen Postier and Vicki Northrop.
The York News-Times sent each of the candidates a list of questions and they had the opportunity to respond in any way they wanted – long or short, detailed or not.
These are their responses – unedited by our staff and exactly as they submitted them.
Karen Harris
Occupation: Homemaker
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: I love living in York and I would like to serve on the Council to help ensure York stays a community where people want to live, work and raise families.
Q: The community center has clearly aged over its half-century of existence and extensive work needs to be done in order for it to continue to be a viable city asset. Would you support investment in that endeavor? And would such a project also include looking into moving the museum to a different location?
A: Yes, I support keeping the community center viable and I would like to see the museum move to a more suitable location.
Q: Steps are being taken to restore the infrastructure of the city auditorium, utilizing historical designation, grants and likely LB 357 funds. Do you support this project and why?
A: I support efforts to restore the city auditorium’s infrastructure utilizing possible funding from grants, LB 357 and donations. It’s an important landmark in York and fills a multitude of needs.
Q: General balances came in at $1.6 million at the end of the last fiscal year. Sales tax receipts came in $113,000 over what was budgeted. General fund expenses came in $760,375 under budget. Because these outcomes were financially favorable, do you think the city’s property tax levy would need to be increased in the next fiscal year?
A: Given the general balances, sales tax receipts and under budget expenses, I see no reason to increase the city’s property tax levy in the next fiscal year. That being said, with the unknowns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing economic downturn, York could possibly see a drastic reduction in sales tax revenues which could result in a reevaluation of all city’s expenses and revenues.
Q: Do you think there is adequate transparency between the public and the city’s paid administration?
A: No, citizens need to hear more from the city’s paid administration. My opinion is that the city administrator should live in York.
Q: For the last 10 years, there have been suggestions that there should be a satellite facility for fire/rescue and law enforcement at the interchange due to the number of calls/situations in that area and on the interstate. Would you support such a project?
A: I support continued discussion on a satellite fire/rescue facility near the interstate, which would involve a major investment in the facility and staff.
Q: What role do you think the city should have (policy-wise and/or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: I am on the YCDC board and I strongly support its efforts to promote York’s economic development. Since economic development is the life blood of a successful viable city, it is absolutely an area in which the city must participate. I believe the city has budgeted $80,000 this fiscal year for YCDC and I support that.
Q: Two years ago, many spending cuts were made which resulted in the loss of city staff positions. With revenue coming in higher than budgeted in the last fiscal year, do you think some of those positions should be reinstated?
A: Depending upon how successfully each of those positions is currently being filled, I would endorse replacing key people as needed.
Q: Major water main work has been completed in the last year. The wastewater treatment plant is new. The process toward establishing new cells at the landfill has begun. The drainage project along Nebraska Avenue was accomplished several years ago. Are there any other major infrastructure project you feel should be done in the next few years?
A: Improving and maintaining existing infrastructure should be the city’s priority. Long term planning should identify future major infrastructure needs.
Q: The state-set levy lid is at .45 per $100 of property value. The city’s levy is currently at .33. The city administrator has suggested creating a separate levy for debt service (it is currently now included in the regular levy). That would allow the city’s property tax levy to exceed the 45-cent lid, because the debt service would be separated out, allowing for the city to have a higher tax asking. Do you think this is a good idea?
A: I do not agree with raising the city’s property tax levy just because we’re able to do so legally. It should be raised only when absolutely necessary. I am in favor of a separate debt service levy for any new bonded debt the city incurs. If any existing bonded debt is transferred to a separate levy, then the current levy should be reduced accordingly.
Q: The fire station is showing its age and an assessment of the station is tentatively scheduled for the next fiscal year. Obsolete features and inadequate space are among the current issues. Do you think renovation of the fire station should be actively pursued?
A: Yes, I believe renovation of the fire station should be actively pursued, especially before a satellite facility is considered.
Q: Do you feel the city currently has adequate green space/outdoor recreational areas?
A: Yes, I believe we have adequate green space, which just needs to be maintained and upgraded as needed.
Q: Several expenditures, such as camper pads, bleacher shades and playground surfaces have been listed as tentative future needs for the ballpark complex. Do you think additions/improvements should be considered for the ballpark complex so early in its existence?
Q: There appears to be evidence that pads and shades are needed.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I am a good listener, care about openness, fairness and honesty in government and I’m willing to do what the position requires.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the City of York?
A: I want to see positive sustainable growth in York. I want this to be a place where all residents feel accepted and heard.
Clarence Hoffman
Occupation: Owner/operator of Penner’s Tire and Auto Inc. since May 15, 1972
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: York has been our home for the second time. The second time we purposefully chose to stay in York, and we have for the last 48 years. I filed again because I feel there’s some work still to be done. I hope to be a part of that. We presently have a Council that has responded to both Good & Bad Times. How we react can make York.
Q: The community center has clearly aged over its half-century of existence and extensive work needs to be done in order for it to continue to be a viable city asset. Would you support investment in that endeavor? And would such a project also include looking into moving the museum to a different location?
A: The Community Center does need work, which we are reminded of at each meeting. We have it on our list, and will get back to it. We will start with the “most needed,” but it may not get everything all at once. The museum should have been some place else in the first place, but that probably won’t happen this year. What would be nice is for someone to step forward and take it on as a project. That means they might have to raise some funds!!
Q: Steps are being taken to restore the infrastructure of the city auditorium, utilizing historical designation, grants and likely LB 357 funds. Do you support this project and why?
A: Please read, and think about, what I’m trying to make you all understand:
Four years ago, I ran for City Council because of some things that were “not the way it should be.” Some of it went on for a while, then it got a little bit worse and even “bitter.” But a while later, things settled down because of caring people who did what needed to be done. Our people who protect us, our Firemen, and all the rest of our prudent people, helped us get back on the track.
We were really gaining, but still have a ways to go to get York back to where York needs to be.
Still on Question #3, don’t go away yet. Here are some things that our people are, and will be, watching in their business. How much business is coming in right now?
Airport: very little
Motels: very little
Fuel business on evening news: down 38 per cent
Restaurants: very little
Fast Foods: very little
Bars: sounds like it’s all carry-out to me?
We could do this over and over. Some of our stores are not even opening their doors. Churches are closed, but still reaching out. Hospitals are pretty much all but CLOSED so they can actually take care of what they have, and still try to take care of the rest of us. I cannot fathom how many people even here in York are not working? Our City is cutting people from their extras and summer crews because the revenue won’t be enough to pay them.
York’s revenue lives off the small businesses, and the rest of us, who are really in the hurt, so Less Revenue = Less Sales Tax coming in.
Back to the Auditorium.
YES, I do support it, because it’s probably the best structure in the city, built during a time of “not very good times.” With all of the things they claim it needs, including heating and air, it will mean a big dollars deal, and that will be tough.
Until we can even get out of the house, and maybe our community’s jobs back, after this Coronavirus, we need to take a good hard look and choose where we need to start. Take a second and look at things. As I am sure, everyone has not heard about the gift we received to help with the Auditorium, and that will be a good start. I would love to see it all happen at once, but we live in a real world that has just got kicked off a level field, right along with everyone else.
But, it might be just the right time? This same building was built with local people that couldn’t find jobs! Also, I don’t believe we need to replace every window in the building, but if we get creative, maybe we could ask people to “buy their window” just like they do with bricks in a sidewalk.
Q: General balances came in at $1.6 million at the end of the last fiscal year. Sales tax receipts came in $113,000 over what was budgeted. General fund expenses came in $760,375 under budget. Because these outcomes were financially favorable, do you think the city’s property tax levy would need to be increased in the next fiscal year?
A: I believe it will. It looks good because we were careful on our spending and cut some things out of the budget to make sure we could pay our bills. And it worked!
Q: Do you think there is adequate transparency between the public and the city’s paid administration?
A: It may not be perfect, but it’s the most and best we have had in some time. It’s open for questions at every meeting.
Q: For the last 10 years, there have been suggestions that there should be a satellite facility for fire/rescue and law enforcement at the interchange due to the number of calls/situations in that area and on the interstate. Would you support such a project?
A: I don’t remember hearing it that long ago. I do remember our last Fire Chief bringing it up at a Council meeting before even talking about it! I don’t believe it was ever mentioned again, and I would not support it at this time.
Q: What role do you think the city should have (policy-wise and/or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: I believe that most cities, even our size, often offer something or someone that would bring benefits to York, but needed a little help of some kind.
Q: Two years ago, many spending cuts were made which resulted in the loss of city staff positions. With revenue coming in higher than budgeted in the last fiscal year, do you think some of those positions should be reinstated?
A: Where we sit at this point in time, we have pretty good coverage of things. If we could find the appropriate engineer it could save us money. With the opening of the new sewage plant, it doesn’t seem like it’s needed at this time.
Q: Major water main work has been completed in the last year. The wastewater treatment plant is new. The process toward establishing new cells at the landfill has begun. The drainage project along Nebraska Avenue was accomplished several years ago. Are there any other major infrastructure project you feel should be done in the next few years?
A: That depends on lots of things. There are lots of water pipes with age. There is a lot of street work to be done. We could use a bit wider and longer bridge on Blackburn over the creek. It would also help high water to not get so high. Some people would like to see the end of brick streets. I would miss them myself, but it takes some work to keep them in shape.
Q: The state-set levy lid is at .45 per $100 of property value. The city’s levy is currently at .33. The city administrator has suggested creating a separate levy for debt service (it is currently now included in the regular levy). That would allow the city’s property tax levy to exceed the 45-cent lid, because the debt service would be separated out, allowing for the city to have a higher tax asking. Do you think this is a good idea?
A: If it would lower or end our debts quicker, YES I would! I’m sure that’s why he brought it up! I think it is a good idea.
Pretty quick York needs to reduce the number of things we’re trying to do or build. The new ballpark and the sewer plant should have been built a few years ago.
Penner’s Tire & Auto Inc. was located across the street to the west of the auditorium. Jack Kidder’s office was in the Auditorium during the 1970’s. Because of that I got to know him. I don’t know how many times I heard him cussing about the State always on him about the old sewer plant. He kept on doing this & that to keep it going, but the state was all over him every year. But there was always something else, and he left it for us!
Q: The fire station is showing its age and an assessment of the station is tentatively scheduled for the next fiscal year. Obsolete features and inadequate space are among the current issues. Do you think renovation of the fire station should be actively pursued?
A: I was told some time not too long ago that the plans for York’s Fire Station location were reviewed, and the study said it’s sitting in the perfect place: Downtown! I’ve not been in it or through it for a number of years. I believe they redid some of the wiring to bring it up-to-date. I would probably not worry over it just yet.
Q: Do you feel the city currently has adequate green space/outdoor recreational areas?
A: I really believe they do. Drive, or better yet, walk to them, through them and all of them. York is really a pretty place to live.
Q: Several expenditures, such as camper pads, bleacher shades and playground surfaces have been listed as tentative future needs for the ballpark complex. Do you think additions/improvements should be considered for the ballpark complex so early in its existence?
A: I’m sorry, but you would just end up with more fuss. There are several parks for them already, and it would be cleaner and easier in some other place. We don’t need to be in that business.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I have had nearly 4 years of experience on this council. I also lost a friend that really put this city back on the road to recovery. He was the right leader and just what York needed at that time, but the very people that needed him, abandoned him.
Past work experience
Second oldest of 10 children
Raised in a Christian family, went through the 8th grade at Zion Lutheran Church & School
Grew up and worked on the farm (best education I had)
Graduated from Bradshaw High School at age 16
Spent next 3 Years building steel bins & buildings, at 17 had my own Bin Crew
At age 19, I married the Love of my Life, and we are still together
Worked on a farm & lived in DeWitt, Nebraska for 2 years
Came back to York and ran the Conoco station for 3 years
Went to work for Continental Oil Company (Conoco) for 3 years
Came back to York, Nebraska, with some help from Shorty Penner, we bought his business Penner’s Tire & Auto Inc. Tire Pros in its 48th year
Other experiences
Most of my talent came from growing up with nine other children and Christian parents. I thought I was a reasonable mechanic, but Penner’s grew so fast at the right times. It forced me to work ON the Business instead of IN the business. Conoco taught me that. I LIKE PEOPLE, and I looked for the same kind of people, but with SKILLS. My favorite, I think, are farmers. They grow up with skills.
Lots of things we enjoyed: York Jaycees, Charter Member of Sunrise Sertoma, Board Member of AWDI INC., served on every board but Trusties at Emmanuel Lutheran Church & School, and spent 21 years as an Elder there. Taught Sunday School 7 years. Served on the BF Goodrich Dealer Council for 6 years.
We were in several other businesses over the years, with partners, which most people don’t like. They all worked out for us because I LIKE PEOPLE, and the vast majority are GOOD people.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the City of York?
A: For the present, York surviving and up and running SOON. For the future, York running as SMOOTH as a WATCH – and Carolyn & Clarence retired and still running.
GOD BLESS YORK & the UNITED STATES of AMERICA
Jeffrey M. McGregor
Occupation: Health care administration
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: As a member of the United States military, public service became a large portion of my adult life. Since returning to York, I have tried to find ways to be supportive of the local community and contribute to its growth and prosperity, but always felt as though I could do more. I would like York to be seen as a desirable community, a place for families and businesses to establish themselves, a place where they will feel safe and happy, and most of all a community that honors and celebrates the great freedoms we share.
So, I spoke with my High School mentor, my family and friends regarding my desire to further contribute to our community by running for City Council. With their support and encouragement, I made the decision to file my candidacy.
Q: The community center has clearly aged over its half-century of existence and extensive work to be done in order for it to continue to be a viable city asset. Would you support investment in that endeavor? And would such a project also include looking into moving the museum to a different location?
A: I would support this endeavor if it were the fiscally responsible decision. I definitely feel as though the community center offers a much-needed service and is well placed in the community. The museum, if it were moved, would open up space that would allow for additional activities or equipment. However, the current location of the museum does help to promote awareness and participation. So, if the museum were to be moved, I would like to ensure that the new location is visible and encourages visitors to stop in.
Q: Steps are being taken to restore the infrastructure of the city auditorium, utilizing historical designation, grants and likely LB 357 funds. Do you support this project and why?
A: Yes, I do support this project. For many families in the area this building represents an attachment to the community, as well as the memory of a family member who may have played a role in the construction of it. It also offers activities the community can participate in, as well as facilities that support local sports teams. Throughout the years, it has served as a venue for things such as graduation ceremonies and sports tournaments. These tournaments offer an opportunity for the local economy to receive a boost, as well as generate funds through the provision of the venue. These are good events that allow our citizens the opportunity to represent the best that York has to offer.
Q: General balances came in at $1.6 million at the end of the last fiscal year. Sales tax receipts came in $113,000 over what was budgeted. General fund expenses came in $760,375 under budget. Because these outcomes were financially favorable, do you think the city’s property tax levy would need to be increased in the next fiscal year?
A: Given the current status of our national, state and local economies I would be hesitant to increase any financial burden on the city’s residents at this time.
Q: Do you think there is adequate transparency between the public and the city’s paid administration?
A: While I feel that a significant level of transparency exists, I also understand that there is always room for improvement in all systems. Barriers often exist, and I would encourage anyone who would experience them to make them known. These barriers, whether physical or technological should be addressed and resolved.
Q: For the last 10 years, there have been suggestions that there should be a satellite facility for fire/rescue and law enforcement at the interchange due to the number of calls/situations in that area and on the interstate. Would you support such a project?
A: I would certainly agree that the number of incidents that occur at the interchange and on the interstate rise to a level that warrants response elements within a close proximity. However, I would have some questions. Have there been any studies regarding this project? What might the total cost be? Where would this facility be located? Are we planning to purchase new equipment, or can anything from the current fire/police stations be moved and utilized? Manning, would current fire and law enforcement staff be adequate to man the new facility? I would be unable to pledge my support until these questions and many others are answered.
Q: What role do you think the city should have (policy-wise and/or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: Health and safety should always be at the forefront of the city’s responsibility and drafted into city ordinance when/where warranted. Financial grants and loan assistance are great ways to boost economic development and make a new business feel welcome.
Q: Two years ago, many spending cuts were made which resulted in the loss of city staff positions. With revenue coming in higher than budgeted in the last fiscal year, do you think some of those positions should be reinstated?
A: I would be in favor of reviewing these positions for reinstatement.
Q: Major water main work has been completed in the last year. The wastewater treatment plant is new. The process toward establishing new cells at the landfill has begun. The drainage project along Nebraska Avenue was accomplished several years ago. Are there any other major infrastructure project you feel should be done in the next few years?
A: Yes, I believe continued work on patching potholes and replacing segments of streets where patches won’t do the job should occur. I would also like to see some of the brick streets in town see some work. There are several spots from Platte west to Division that make it difficult pass without slowing to a crawl. Additionally, I believe that it is time the few remaining gravel streets in our city get paved.
Q: The state-set levy lid is at .45 per $100 of property value. The city’s levy is currently at .33. The city administrator has suggested creating a separate levy for debt service (it is currently now included in the regular levy). That would allow the city’s property tax levy to exceed the 45-cent lid, because the debt service would be separated out, allowing for the city to have a higher tax asking. Do you think this is a good idea?
A: As I previously stated, I would be hesitant to increase any financial burden on the city’s residents at this time. However, given the right situation it may be advantageous to utilize this as a tool to generate funds toward the payment of a significant project that has widespread benefit to the community.
Q: The fire station is showing its age and an assessment of the station is tentatively scheduled for the next fiscal year. Obsolete features and inadequate space are among the current issues. Do you think renovation of the fire station should be actively pursued?
A: I do believe that the tentative assessment should occur. This will provide data that will help to make an informed decision as to whether further action should occur. It is a necessary facility. Several considerations exist; If it is not renovated, would a new one be built? If so, where? Would we demolish the old and build a new one on the same site? What about the satellite facility? Manning, equipment, etc.?
Q: Do you feel the city currently has adequate green space/outdoor recreational areas?
A: I believe York has a significant amount of green space/outdoor recreation areas. There are parks and playground equipment, picnic areas, fishing and camping areas, swimming pools, ball fields, and walking/jogging/bike trails.
Q: Several expenditures, such as camper pads, bleacher shades and playground surfaces have been listed as tentative future needs for the ballpark complex. Do you think additions/improvements should be considered for the ballpark complex so early in its existence?
A: Yes, although it is early in the existence of the complex there are some minimal things that I feel are worth investing in. This area has no real shade, so at the very least the bleacher shades would be a prudent project. They will provide comfort to the attendees, as well as prevent possible injuries, we all know how hot bleacher seats can get in direct sunlight. Playground surfaces would also make a nice improvement. Perhaps even additional vendor areas. If we want people to continue to book their tournaments here, we need to give them a facility that is worth the drive.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of a council member? Please include your education and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I have a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Sciences from Doane University. I am currently pursuing an MBA with an emphasis in Health Care Administration, also with Doane University.
I am a United States Navy Retiree, I served 21 years active duty as a Hospital Corpsman. This included being a General Duty Hospital Corpsman (i.e. LPN, CNA, Medical Assistant), a Nuclear Medicine Technologist, and a Submarine Force Independent Duty Corpsman.
I have 30+ years of experience in Health Care Delivery Systems; 21 years US Navy, 5 years Department of Defense/Department of the Navy, and 5 years Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)/Veterans Health Administration (VHA). This experience has included logistics, administration, and as a healthcare provider. I have studied and carried out duties in accordance with Federal and State Regulation, as well as a myriad of Naval & VA/VHA Regulations/Directives. I am accustomed to reading, interpreting and applying Regulations/Directives, which I believe would be an ability that would allow me to carry out various functions as a council member.
I work well independently and as a member of a team. I possess leadership and organizational skills, as well as strong written and verbal communication skills. I am told that I am patient.
I have seen several different areas; countries, states, cities, and cultures. This has given me an insight into what I do not want our city to represent and a greater appreciation for what it already does.
Currently a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion.
Q: What do you want to see for the present-and the future-of the City of York?
A: In the present I want to see York make a strong and smooth economic recovery following the end of the current Direct Health Measures (DHM) and COVID-19 Pandemic.
In the future I would like to see York grow modestly in size, becoming a magnet for families and industry, while at the same time maintaining a small-town charm and friendly atmosphere. Growth is all well and good, but nothing beats a smile and hello from people as you walk down busy sidewalks.
Vicki (Victoria) L Northrop
Occupation: Director Wessels Living History Farm, Adjunct Graduate Instructor, Retired Teacher
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: I am proud to file for candidacy for York City Council as a member of the fifth generation of a seven-generation York family. We began supporting the City of York in the early 1900s in multiple ways. I grew up watching my great-grandparents, grandparents, and parents, proudly work, serve, and lead in this community. I am following in the steps of my Grandpa Charles “Tommy” Toms Sr., and my Uncle Paul Toms by choosing a path to public service. I am a graduate of York High School and York College. Because of my family roots, I have always been interested in helping my hometown grow and be successful. Even when I lived away from York, I followed the happenings here because I cared about the community where I grew up and where we planned to retire. Now, I have an opportunity to serve my hometown, where two of my sons have returned to live and where my grandson will grow up. I have a love for the heritage of this community, and I have hope that we can build on that foundation to grow and become more progressive, while providing even better opportunities to new families, professionals, and businesses.
Q: The Community Center has clearly aged over its half-century of existence and extensive work needs to be done in order for it to continue to be a viable city asset. Would you support investment in that endeavor? Would such a project also include looking into moving the museum to a different location?
A: I believe that the Community Center is a vital part of the City of York. My dad, Charles “Tommy” Toms Jr., a business owner and a friend of Anna Bemis Palmer, was on the committee that developed the plans for the building. He saw it through to the finished product. Our family followed the progress of the building and were initial members when it opened. I would love to see some of the activities that were popular when I was young offered there today. I understand there are repairs that need to be done to the Community Center. If we can stick to doing what we need to do to maintain the building and provide the activities we are currently offering, I think that is what needs to be done. I also believe the voters of York should have an informed voice in this decision.
I would not support moving the museum to a different location. The museum was the initial idea for that building and the money from Anna Bemis Palmer’s will for the museum, was used as seed money for the Community Center. If the museum hadn’t been built, there would not have been a Community Center, at least not then. I would be supportive of more activities being provided at the Auditorium where there is adequate space, and for the museum to remain where it was intended when it was built. In her will, Anna Bemis Palmer suggested the location where the Community Center now stands, as the location for the museum. I believe we should honor her will and her love for the York community as we have honored other bequests.
Q: Steps are being taken to restore the infrastructure of the City Auditorium, utilizing historical designation, grants and likely LB 357 funds. Do you support this project and why?
A: Yes, I do support this project. I currently serve on the committee working to place the City Auditorium on the National Register of Historic Places. Many groups still benefit from the welcoming atmosphere of the historic building. There are many possibilities for this building’s use. However, as time has gone by, the building’s sound system, HVAC system, roof issues, and other amenities that drew people to it have been worn out or have been surpassed by other venues. If we can get the needed funds through grants, fundraising, and help from other organizations, we can bring back the magic that the York City Auditorium offers. This will allow us to maintain a huge piece of York and Nebraska history for many more generations to experience. The York City Auditorium was the hub in the heart of the city and county, and if it is repaired and maintained, it can be again.
Q: General balances came in at $1.6 million at the end of the last fiscal year. Sales tax receipts came in $113,000 over what was budgeted. General fund expenses came in $760,375 under budget. Because these outcomes were financially favorable, do you think the city’s property tax levy would need to be increased in the next fiscal year?
A: These numbers can be deceiving. I think forecasting a more conservative sales tax and having the final revenues end up higher due to careful spending choices and budgeting is a good situation for us. It is good to have money in reserves, and at this time, we need to be especially careful with our decisions. We don’t have to spend every penny we have just because we have it. Emergency funds are a necessary item (as we are experiencing in these times).
Q: Do you think there is adequate transparency between the public and the city’s paid administration?
A: I believe it is better now than it has been but there is always room for improvement. I also believe that the taxpayers deserve honesty and an opportunity to hear all of the facts. I will continue to research the activities and results of the Council decisions, and demand accountability and integrity from the Council, our City Administration, and Department Management entities. As a member of the City Council, I will practice integrity and accountability as well.
Q: For the last 10 years there have been suggestions that there should be a satellite facility for fire/rescue and law enforcement at the interstate interchange due to the number of calls/situations in that area and on the interstate. Would you support such a project?
A: A recent study was conducted on the placement of a central facility. The best location for a central station to serve the needs of the York Community was within two blocks of the current facility. I see no reason to spend any more tax dollars on the issue at this time.
Q: What role do you think the city should have (policy-wise or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: The City of York currently supports YCDC. The City of York currently doesn’t have the money to expand the support at this time. We should revisit this commitment as resources allow.
Q: Two years ago, many spending cuts were made which resulted in the loss of city staff positions. With revenue coming in higher than budgeted in the last fiscal year, do you think some of those positions should be reinstated?
A: Of all the staff positions that were cut, the only one that I would support being reinstated would be a paid position for a curator at the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum--at reasonable but minimal cost.
Q: Major water main work has been completed in the last year. The wastewater treatment plant is new. The process toward establishing new cells at the landfill has begun. The drainage project along Nebraska Ave was accomplished several years ago. Are there any other major infrastructure projects you feel should be done in the next few years?
A: This has not been an ordinary year. COVID-19 is affecting our economic situation, and the businesses in this community. We have commitments to existing city structures and street projects. I would support projects that have to be done, and would not begin any new major/ high cost projects. I would be willing to support new infrastructure projects in the future when the City’s financial health and budget are stronger, taking into account public input and necessity.
Q: The state set levy lid is .45 per $100 of property value. The city’s levy is currently at .33. The city administrator has suggested creating a separate levy for debt service (it is currently now included in the regular levy). That would allow the city’s property tax levy to exceed the 45-cent lid, because the debt service would be separated out, allowing for the city to have a higher tax asking. Do you think this is a good idea?
A: The City of York has huge payments every month. These must be approached in a cautious manner by maintaining or reducing expenditures. We have already raised the levy 14 cents in two years. Property taxes have increased. Furthermore, with water bills currently as high as they are, I am not comfortable placing anymore financial burden on the taxpayers.
Q: The Fire Station is showing its age and an assessment is tentatively scheduled for the next fiscal year. Obsolete features and inadequate space are among the current issues. Do you think renovation of the Fire Station should be actively pursued?
A: I know that there are renovations and repairs that need to be done at the Fire Station to ensure a safe environment for the firefighters and to replace outdated station features and space. As I have mentioned before, our sales tax numbers can be deceiving, and with the loss of revenue we have already sustained with the COVID-19 restrictions, I believe we must do what only needs to be done to make the station safe for the employees and the volunteers, and bring it up to code for the current requirements. Again, I would be willing to support these projects when the city’s financial health and budget are stronger, taking into account public input and necessity.
Q: Do you feel the city currently has adequate greenspace/recreational areas?
A: Yes, I believe we have adequate green space and recreational areas in York at this time.
Q: Several expenditures, such as camper pads, bleacher shades and playground surfaces have been listed as tentative future needs for the ballpark complex. Do you think additions/improvements should be considered for the ballpark complex so early in its existence?
A: No. I do not believe these items should be a priority right now.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background as well as involvements
A: My educational background includes:
• Raised in York (Family has been in York for seven generations)
• York High School graduate
• York College graduate (AA)
• University of Nebraska-Kearney (BA Education)
• Doane College MA (Curriculum & Instruction)
• Doane College MEDL (Educational Leadership)
• Concordia University EdD (ABD Higher Education)
My Leadership qualifications include:
• Nebraska Administrator’s Certificate
• Master Educator (28 years)
• Servant Leadership Training
• Member of Negotiations Team (15 years)
• Member School Improvement Team (20 years)
• Member Advisory Board Hastings Middle School (10 years)
• Team Leader (multiple times)
• Graduate Adjunct Literacy Instructor Concordia University (7 years)
• Field Supervisor of Student Teachers Grand Canyon University (4 years)
• Director Wessels Living History Farm
My York community involvement includes:
• Member York Auditorium Committee
• Elder/Member First Presbyterian Church and Choir
• Mentor York Teammates Program
• Volunteer Willow Brook Assisted Living
• Instructor, Wessels Living History Farm/Museum
• Substitute Teacher
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the City of York?
A: As a community, we have made progress while facing some difficult financial, economical, and philosophical challenges. I want to see the City of York engaged and focused while continuing to work together toward a common goal using our diverse strengths, backgrounds, and experiences. I want to see young families find opportunities here that set us apart from other communities. I want to see our business community continue to be successful while welcoming future economic growth. “Heritage and Hope” is my campaign slogan. I want to serve the people of York through my passion, care, and concern for the continued strength and longevity of York while maintaining our current assets. If you share the same vision for York’s future, please vote for Vicki Northrop for York City Council. Thank you.
Stephen R Postier
Occupation: Loan Officer, and part-owner of K9 Kennels
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: My passion to serve others and my desire to want to grow York is why I chose to be a York City Council candidate. In every aspect of my life, whether church, work, or volunteer activities, my focus is doing what I can to serve those around me. I have a lot of passion for York, as this is where I was raised, and it’s where I chose to raise my family. I want to help make York the best city in Nebraska.
Q: The community center has clearly aged over its half-century of existence and extensive work needs to be done in order for it to continue to be a viable city asset. Would you support investment in that endeavor? And would such a project also include looking into moving the museum to a different location?
A: Yes, and yes. As with all city assets, we need to be properly maintaining them as we go, rather than trying to play catch up because of deferred maintenance. That means putting money into keeping our town functioning properly and looking great. I understand the history of why the museum is in the same building as the pool, but functionally these both would be better served with separate facilities. We should look at moving the museum to a better location, providing proper recognition to the donor, and making it an attractive place in our community. This would then open up space in the community center to better serve our town.
Q: Steps are being taken to restore the infrastructure of the city auditorium, utilizing historical designation, grants and likely LB 357 funds. Do you support this project and why?
A: Yes. There is no reason we should be considering tearing down such an iconic building in York. From the history that has happened within those walls, to the story of how it was built as a way to provide jobs to people in our community during hard times, to the events that happen today, this building is a part of York now, and should be for a long time to come.
One issue that needs to be addressed, is what it means to “restore” the building. Based on articles in YNT over the last five years, the cost history of repairing the city auditorium is as follows. On 9/24/2015, there was an article listing the HVAC need at $425K. On 8/27/16 it was stated the total HVAC system project could be up to $1M. On 8/19/2017, the need for a new roof was reported at the cost of $190K. And as recent as 4/18/19, less than a year ago, all required work listed was HVAC system $750K, Roof $250K, and windows $120K. This would be a total of $1.12M. Then with the recent article in the paper, for the city auditorium alone, the cost is now at $4.3M. As elected representatives, the city council and mayor are responsible to steward our tax dollars wisely. That means challenging private, for-profit business’ bids when it comes to government work. A business can bid whatever they want, and that’s great as a capitalist economy, but a council does not need to just approve everything that’s brought before them. If costs are too high, it’s the job of the council to do research, come up with better ideas/less expensive alternatives.
An easy example for this project, I have already talked to a local company who thought they could heat the entire main gym area for around $10K using a radiant heat system. Another company thought they could air-condition the main room for about $15K. I understand this doesn’t take into account the other rooms, and other needs, like a new roof and windows, but the council should at least be asking questions of why the price tag has increased so much. Have they spoken to local contractors, to see if the bidding is in line with reality, or not?
Q: General balances came in at $1.6 million at the end of the last fiscal year. Sales tax receipts came in $113,000 over what was budgeted. General fund expenses came in $760,375 under budget. Because these outcomes were financially favorable, do you think the city’s property tax levy would need to be increased in the next fiscal year?
A: I am generally opposed to raising taxes. They are a tool that the city has, as certain expenses are mandated by state and federal law, but a prudent council should work on balancing the budget and cutting costs where possible. With the COVID-19 epidemic affecting our community, much of our local economy, and thereby tax revenue, will take a hit too. Our town generates a large percentage of sales tax revenue from people traveling on the interstate. With a decline in people traveling, this revenue will decrease drastically for 2020.
Q: Do you think there is adequate transparency between the public and the city’s paid administration?
A: While the city office does have some items available upon request, these items are not easily made aware to the public. At many of the council meetings the elected officials and city staff have copies of reports, the budget, bids, etc. based on whatever is on the agenda. Those are not available on the website for the public to access, and are often not available at the meetings themselves. It’s hard for the public to provide thoughtful comment, when they don’t even have the information that’s being discussed. I pledge to have the city supply access to this information via the website, and have copies available at the meeting.
Q: For the last 10 years, there have been suggestions that there should be a satellite facility for fire/rescue and law enforcement at the interchange due to the number of calls/situations in that area and on the interstate. Would you support such a project?
A: I have wondered myself if that is a feasible project for our community. It would come down to looking at costs associated with this type of facility, verse the benefits it could provide. I would think it would be a great addition, that should happen at some point, as our town grows.
Q: What role do you think the city should have (policy-wise and/or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: Economic Development is vitality important for our community. It’s what helps grow our tax base, brings new jobs in, expands housing, helps current companies expand and add new jobs, educates people, promotes a higher standard of living, and many other aspects that benefit our town. If our city and our community don’t focus on economic development, we’ll be left behind. This goes beyond city council members and York County Development Corporation. It includes every single person that calls York home. We need to tell the story of our great town on social media, we should talk to our friends about York, and invite people to move here for all the great amenities. This all works together to create a better York for the future.
Q: Two years ago, many spending cuts were made which resulted in the loss of city staff positions. With revenue coming in higher than budgeted in the last fiscal year, do you think some of those positions should be reinstated?
A: As I’ve addressed in previous letters to the editor, I don’t believe those cuts were necessary. There were ways, at the time, to absorb similar cost saving measures without the need to eliminate five positions. I believe there could be some restructuring of job responsibilities to better distribute the work load and potentially bring back some of the positions. Of course, that is dependent on the budget, and what our income outlook will be after this virus. Many businesses may be having to reduce staff in these economic times, and I think the city should maintain that awareness as needed. If extra revenue is produced for the city, above budget, some of this could be used to address the deferred maintenance in various areas across the city.
Q: Major water main work has been completed in the last year. The wastewater treatment plant is new. The process toward establishing new cells at the landfill has begun. The drainage project along Nebraska Avenue was accomplished several years ago. Are there any other major infrastructure project you feel should be done in the next few years?
A: From my understanding, there are a few road projects throughout the city that have been put off in past years. I think we would need to take a look at those and see what we can do. We have spent a large amount of money on infrastructure over the last few years, but as I stated in my answer to a previous question, it seems more like we’re catching up from deferred maintenance. I think we do a disservice to our city’s future, by not maintaining our infrastructure in a timely manner.
Q: The state-set levy lid is at .45 per $100 of property value. The city’s levy is currently at .33. The city administrator has suggested creating a separate levy for debt service (it is currently now included in the regular levy). That would allow the city’s property tax levy to exceed the 45-cent lid, because the debt service would be separated out, allowing for the city to have a higher tax asking. Do you think this is a good idea?
A: As I’m not in favor of increasing taxes, if it’s not necessary, I don’t see the need, currently, to have a separate levy. As it is an option, it may be necessary in the future, if our revenues don’t stay ahead of the ever-increasing expenses. In our budgeting process we need to better project expenses, and compare them to ACTUAL amounts spent in previous years.
Q: The fire station is showing its age and an assessment of the station is tentatively scheduled for the next fiscal year. Obsolete features and inadequate space are among the current issues. Do you think renovation of the fire station should be actively pursued?
A: Again, this goes back to maintaining our assets. I think we need to take a look at all our infrastructure, and evaluate the needs and do what needs done based on determined priorities. If there truly is inadequate space (I’m assuming based on a study of some sort), then that might play into the earlier question about a separate station by the interstate. It’s logical that as our community grows, which is my goal as a city council member, that there will be additional needs in many of the service areas.
Q: Do you feel the city currently has adequate green space/outdoor recreational areas?
A: We are blessed with some great parks and outdoor areas in our community. But, one of the big problems our town has is access. There has been a plan in place for years to expand the bike/walking path, to connect various parks, schools, the pool, and other areas. Once the old waste water plant is demolished, there is going to be a large green space available, what can we do there? Getting to the current bike path requires kids to go on the street. There aren’t adequate pedestrian access/completed sidewalks around town. There is a distinct lack of ADA friendly playground equipment for kids, and adults, in wheelchairs to enjoy. What about splash pads for kids in different parts of town, rather than just going to the pool? There are many ideas and options for the future of York, it’s just a matter of funding, timeline, and desire by the community to move forward with these projects. These are the types of amenities that families look for when deciding to move to York.
Q: Several expenditures, such as camper pads, bleacher shades and playground surfaces have been listed as tentative future needs for the ballpark complex. Do you think additions/improvements should be considered for the ballpark complex so early in its existence?
A: I think it’s very important we focus on repairing/fixing true needs. An issue I take with this question is the word “need”. The examples listed sound, to me, more like wants. I would think a justifiable “need” at the ballpark could be: significant repairs to a ballfield, more rock for the parking lot, or repairing a damaged concession stand. Those I think we definitely address and repair, as that’s what’ll keep things nice and useable. Wanting to add features, while not being a need, is still important. It’s important to focus on priorities as identified during the planning process.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I graduated from UNL with a double major in finance and business management. I have worked at a bank essentially since college, where I spend a majority of my time understanding financial statements, building relationships, and solving problems. I am finishing up graduate school for banking this summer. A number of years ago I started reading and analyzing the city’s audit and budget each year, to track how revenues and expenses increased and decreased. This is something I enjoy, and I plan to bring that expertise to the city council.
I have served in many roles across the community, including: Rotary Board, York Young Professionals Board, York County Development Corporation Board, Library Foundation Board, Chair of the York County Republican Party, the York County Health Coalition Board and the York County Human Trafficking Task Force. I am a past graduate of Leadership York and Youth Leadership York. My wife and I also own K9 Kennels.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future- of the City of York?
A: I want York to be viewed as the number 1 community in Nebraska for people to live and work. In order to accomplish this, we need to focus on growing York. This means growing the number of available jobs, growing the income for the average family in York, growing the standard of living, growing our amenities, and growing our reputation as a city across the state and the US. There are so many great things already about our community and we need to tell that story. If we focus on this together, as a community, we can continue to make our town great.
For more information, follow me on Facebook, or visit www.stephenpostier.com
I would appreciate your vote in May and in November, so I may serve this community as your city councilman.
Jerad Sorgenfrei
Occupation: Financial advisor
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: My wife, Brea (Rath) Sorgenfrei grew up in this community. We want to live and raise our children in a place where they can grow and thrive - in a safe and prosperous environment. I want to contribute to the growth and well-being of this community.
Q: The community center has clearly aged over its half-century of existence and extensive work needs to be done in order for it to continue to be a viable city asset. Would you support investment in that endeavor? And would such a project also include looking into moving the museum to a different location?
A: The Community Center is a valuable asset to the City of York; I would support investment in it as well as being interested in the possibility of moving the museum.
Q: Steps are being taken to restore the infrastructure of the city auditorium, utilizing historical designation, grants and likely LB 357 funds. Do you support this project and why?
A: I support this project and feel that this space can be utilized in many ways that would generate revenue and support community gatherings as well as athletic events for surrounding areas as well as locally.
Q: General balances came in at $1.6 million at the end of the last fiscal year. Sales tax receipts came in $113,000 over what was budgeted. General fund expenses came in $760,375 under budget. Because these outcomes were financially favorable, do you think the city’s property tax levy would need to be increased in the next fiscal year?
A: Given the current environment and a budget surplus, an increase in property taxes is not beneficial relative to burden it would place on people.
Q: Do you think there is adequate transparency between the public and the city’s paid administration?
A: Yes.
Q: For the last 10 years, there have been suggestions that there should be a satellite facility for fire/rescue and law enforcement at the interchange due to the number of calls/situations in that area and on the interstate. Would you support such a project?
A: Police and Fire are a large part of the city budget and integral to every safe and prosperous community. However, I would need more information about this project and the possible cost savings and additional expenses associated with this proposal before having an educated opinion.
Q: What role do you think the city should have (policy-wise and/or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: The city should promote small business and entrepreneurial activities that benefit the community.
Q: Two years ago, many spending cuts were made which resulted in the loss of city staff positions. With revenue coming in higher than budgeted in the last fiscal year, do you think some of those positions should be reinstated?
A: Reinstating city staff positions may be warranted but it is important to assess the current staff’s effectiveness find ways to best utilize and develop the skills of those already in place before adding positions.
Q: Major water main work has been completed in the last year. The wastewater treatment plant is new. The process toward establishing new cells at the landfill has begun. The drainage project along Nebraska Avenue was accomplished several years ago. Are there any other major infrastructure project you feel should be done in the next few years?
A: City streets and sidewalks need more attention in certain areas.
Q: The state-set levy lid is at .45 per $100 of property value. The city’s levy is currently at .33. The city administrator has suggested creating a separate levy for debt service (it is currently now included in the regular levy). That would allow the city’s property tax levy to exceed the 45-cent lid, because the debt service would be separated out, allowing for the city to have a higher tax asking. Do you think this is a good idea?
A: With less than 75% of the current levy lid being utilized, there is not a need to create a separate levy.
Q: The fire station is showing its age and an assessment of the station is tentatively scheduled for the next fiscal year. Obsolete features and inadequate space are among the current issues. Do you think renovation of the fire station should be actively pursued?
A: Renovation of obsolete features should be considered. Additional space requirements should be looked at through the lens of possibly adding a satellite facility which may allow the current space to be adequate with shared resources.
Q: Do you feel the city currently has adequate green space/outdoor recreational areas?
A: The quantity of space seems adequate, but the quality of many spaces allows for improvement.
Q: Several expenditures, such as camper pads, bleacher shades and playground surfaces have been listed as tentative future needs for the ballpark complex. Do you think additions/improvements should be considered for the ballpark complex so early in its existence?
A: Additions/Improvements to the ballpark should be considered regardless of the age of the complex. This is a significant source of “outside revenue” for our community and ensuring its appeal for various activities provides long-terms benefits.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I grew up on a family farm here in Nebraska (North Loup). I have a Bachelor of Science degree from UNL where I majored in International Business. While in college, I worked part-time and became a Licensed Journeyman Plumber and learned a lot about small business firsthand. For the past 12 years I have been a financial advisor and have held a Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2013. I have developed a skill set that enables me to analyze complex problems and a background that allows me to empathize with a broad set of viewpoints on different matters.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the City of York?
A: I want to see this community thrive and provide the youth of this city the tools to become responsible, contributing adults who see a bright future for themselves and future generations here in York.
Mathew Wagner
Occupation: Retired Military
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: During my time as a council member over the last three years, I have learned a great deal about the City of York. I am seeking re-election to continue to help direct our city’s future and improve the quality of life for our community.
Q: The community center has clearly aged over its half-century of existence and extensive work needs to be done in order for it to continue to be a viable city asset. Would you support investment in that endeavor? And would such a project also include looking into moving the museum to a different location?
A: I fully support investing in the Community Center and Auditorium. These two facilities are very important to me and many others in York. The Council is in the process of identifying a company that can complete extensive work to these facilities to keep them serviceable for many years to come. As far as moving the museum, it would be nice to move it to a more suitable location that would protect the artifacts and not suffer from the effects of humidity. However, the expense for such a project may be significant and currently it does not fit into the budget.
Q: Steps are being taken to restore the infrastructure of the city auditorium, utilizing historical designation, grants and likely LB 357 funds. Do you support this project and why?
A: Yes I fully support repairs to the Auditorium. This building has been an important part of York and its history. The people of York have made it known that they want this building to be repaired and I agree.
Q: General balances came in at $1.6 million at the end of the last fiscal year. Sales tax receipts came in $113,000 over what was budgeted. General fund expenses came in $760,375 under budget. Because these outcomes were financially favorable, do you think the city’s property tax levy would need to be increased in the next fiscal year?
A: With the current situation in our country this question is hard to answer. If we had not experienced a worldwide pandemic I feel that we should be able to continue to fund our budget with the current levy. Unfortunately we won’t know what sales tax revenues will look like for several months, a large part of our city’s operations are funded by sales tax revenues and are the reason we enjoyed low property taxes for many years. Other revenues for the city are also a concern. Presently we are receiving virtually no revenues for the Community Center, Auditorium, Convention Center, Ball Field Complex, and the outdoor pool may soon be added to this list if the pandemic continues. All of these facilities are continuing to need money for salaries, maintenance, utilities, etc.. The city will undoubtedly be following this unprecedented event and its affects in the coming months as we work on next years budget.
Q: Do you think there is adequate transparency between the public and the city’s paid administration?
A: Transparency continues to improve within the city. Mayor Stahr implemented an open forum during council meetings for anyone to voice concerns on any topic related to city business. This continues to be a part of our meetings. Also, I am always willing to speak to anyone who has concerns or issues as are the other council members. I have been approached with concerns from individuals and have approached persons in the administration to clarify or rectify the situation.
Q: For the last 10 years, there have been suggestions that there should be a satellite facility for fire/rescue and law enforcement at the interchange due to the number of calls/situations in that area and on the interstate. Would you support such a project?
A: Several years ago 911 calls were plotted to see where the ideal location for the fire station would be, it was determined to be about one block to the east of its current location. To add a satellite station on the interchange would have initial costs {Land, building, equipment) that are not presently affordable. It may also require the city to add addition personnel to cover the satellite station. Our police officers are able to patrol this area at any time and would not need to have another station on the interchange. At this time I do not support this based on the excellent service already provided, and the current station being in a great location.
Q: What role do you think the city should have (policy-wise and/or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: We have budgeted $80,000 this year to support the efforts of YCDC to bring business to York. I believe the current system we have in place is adequate, but if financing is available in the future I could see the city having a larger role in economic development.
Q: Two years ago, many spending cuts were made which resulted in the loss of city staff positions. With revenue coming in higher than budgeted in the last fiscal year, do you think some of those positions should be reinstated?
A: Our city workers have done an amazing job ensuring that all of the processes of our city continue to function and to my knowledge there have not been any reductions in service. If there is a genuine need to add positions back to the city, I would be willing to consider hiring positions to our workforce if it is affordable and will be fiscally responsible.
Q: Major water main work has been completed in the last year. The wastewater treatment plant is new. The process toward establishing new cells at the landfill has begun. The drainage project along Nebraska Avenue was accomplished several years ago. Are there any other major infrastructure project you feel should be done in the next few years?
A: Right now I would like to see our efforts directed towards maintaining and repairing our existing facilities, streets, etc. I want to avoid any unnecessary projects until our needs are taken care of.
Q: The state-set levy lid is at .45 per $100 of property value. The city’s levy is currently at .33. The city administrator has suggested creating a separate levy for debt service (it is currently now included in the regular levy). That would allow the city’s property tax levy to exceed the 45-cent lid, because the debt service would be separated out, allowing for the city to have a higher tax asking. Do you think this is a good idea?
A: York is fortunate to have a city sales tax. This additional amount of revenue has helped us to avoid a higher levy. If we are able to continue to live within our means I don’t think it will be necessary to raise the levy to .45 cents or to go beyond it. I believe it is better to cut unnecessary spending rather than raise taxes whenever possible.
Q: The fire station is showing its age and an assessment of the station is tentatively scheduled for the next fiscal year. Obsolete features and inadequate space are among the current issues. Do you think renovation of the fire station should be actively pursued?
A: I have toured the fire station and actively communicate with many of our firefighters. The building is showing its age and does need some work to ensure it lasts into the future and is a safe environment for volunteers and full time staff. We should identify these needs and actively pursue any grants or other sources that can help fund this. With planning I think we can begin to work on the station in the near future without a total renovation.
Q: Do you feel the city currently has adequate green space/outdoor recreational areas?
A: I think York enjoys some very nice parks with modern equipment that meets the needs of most people. Our last audit recommended that our city spend $60 per person. Last year we spent $91 per person for our parks program. I would like to add and/or update our parks, but I do not believe it is the responsible thing to do right now.
Q: Several expenditures, such as camper pads, bleacher shades and playground surfaces have been listed as tentative future needs for the ballpark complex. Do you think additions/improvements should be considered for the ballpark complex so early in its existence?
A: I think the ball park complex has what it needs at this time. This year the council approved to transfer $254,110 from the general fund for the complex. If these items were to be added it may be coming out of LB 357 funds (1/2 cent sales tax) which we are considering to use on remodeling the Auditorium and Community Center. If we added these new features they would possibly be coming out of the tax payers pockets which could cause us to change the property tax levy.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I served 27 years in the military before I retired at the rank of First Sergeant. I have a Bachelor of Science in Multidisciplinary Studies, and countless courses from the military in a wide variety of topics to include fiscal law and leadership. I am trained as a infantryman, recruiter, and career counselor. I am a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, National Rifle Association, and help with the Veteran’s Avenue of Flags.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the City of York?
A: I am committed to seeing York grow. We have a lot of great things going on in our city and incredible people making it happen. I believe with the right leadership and direction, York can continue to improve and be a place people want to come to and be a part of.
Jerry Wilkinson
Occupation: Owner/operator of JW’s Catering in York
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: There was a combination of events but mostly the events that ensued during the past four years involving the former mayor and the chaos caused before steps (which I was also involved in) to recall and start getting control back to the people that live, work and actually pay taxes here. I have yet to understand how all that was allowed to happen and would like to be part of a council that will make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Q: The community center has clearly aged over its half-century of existence and extensive work needs to be done in order for it to continue to be a viable city asset. Would you support investment in that endeavor? And would such a project also include looking into moving the museum to a different location?
A: The community center is a very valuable asset to our community and many people that live here. It is also a very old facility. I believe that many steps could have been taken in the past four years that would have prevented the daunting task at hand. Yes, I would support the investment within reason by also taking into consideration of funds that were probably allocated for maintenance but not allowed to be spent in the past. In relation to the museum, it would be nice if there was a better place for it . . . the humid climate in the center and the overcrowding of historic relics doesn’t really do it justice.
Q: Steps are being taken to restore the infrastructure of the city auditorium, utilizing historical designation, grants and likely LB 357 funds. Do you support this project and why?
A: The city auditorium is a York landmark, with lots of historical significance and home of many memories to the citizens of York. I am very aware that it is getting older and is in need of great repair in many ways. Many of these repairs could have been done in a gradual way over the last five years but now are emergencies. The LB 357 funds are a great start but the total needed is quite a sum. But considering the money we should have been spending over the years to maintain it, I think I would be in support of the project. Especially if local contractors are used.
Q: General balances came in at $1.6 million at the end of the last fiscal year. Sales tax receipts came in $113,000 over what was budgeted. General fund expenses came in $760,375 under budget. Because these outcomes were financially favorable, do you think the city’s property tax levy would need to be increased in the next fiscal year?
A: Based on that information, it would be hard to justify a tax increase to the taxpayers of York. An increase in levy would require more information directly communicated to the people.
Q: Do you think there is adequate transparency between the public and the city’s paid administration?
A: Absolutely not. I think many things have been thrown under a rug but still have a lingering odor about them. We are paying A LOT of taxpayer money to administration who I still question their qualifications and abilities that would deserve such an amount. That’s another reason I’m running for council. That said, our clerk, Jean Thiele has worked for this city for decades and is a great asset to the city.
Q: For the last 10 years, there have been suggestions that there should be a satellite facility for fire/rescue and law enforcement at the interchange due to the number of calls/situations in that area and on the interstate. Would you support such a project?
A: As a councilman, I would definitely think it would be a priority to learn the average number of situations at the interchange area and what the cost would be for a new facility, the manpower it would require, and if that manpower is available at this time. With that information, it would be easier to decide if such a project would be budget friendly and financially sustainable. It would also be valuable to explore a shared facility with the Nebraska State Patrol, the York County Sheriff’s Department, drug enforcement agencies, etc., if the possibility of such a facility would be looked at in the future.
Q: What role do you think the city should have (policy-wise and/or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: I think the city should encourage new and existing with laws and policies that help businesses exist in York. However, actively seeking companies and offering TIF funding to entice them to build in prime areas is concerning to me. York taxes are one of the lowest in the state. If a large company cannot afford to exist in York without TIF . . . I question their ability to pay taxes when the TIF ends. I think it is a bit of a conflict of interest to do what’s best for the taxpayers of York and offer incentives that create no tax revenue for the city especially when infrastructure is required. When I built my business, I was not in an area that was designated eligible, but right across the street was. I look forward to learning more about how there could be a fair balance.
Q: Two years ago, many spending cuts were made which resulted in the loss of city staff positions. With revenue coming in higher than budgeted in the last fiscal year, do you think some of those positions should be reinstated?
A: I think there are a lot of things to learn about what happened two years ago. After speaking with many department heads, I think decisions that were made created undue stress in these departments. These department heads are paid to do a job and if they are operating within a structured budget, I would hope we trust them to do what is necessary when it comes to staffing to maintain city facilities within financial reason and oversight of council.
Q: Major water main work has been completed in the last year. The wastewater treatment plant is new. The process toward establishing new cells at the landfill has begun. The drainage project along Nebraska Avenue was accomplished several years ago. Are there any other major infrastructure project you feel should be done in the next few years?
A: I do not really see any more needs in that area at this time but I’m sure needs could arise.
Q: The state-set levy lid is at .45 per $100 of property value. The city’s levy is currently at .33. The city administrator has suggested creating a separate levy for debt service (it is currently now included in the regular levy). That would allow the city’s property tax levy to exceed the 45-cent lid, because the debt service would be separated out, allowing for the city to have a higher tax asking. Do you think this is a good idea?
A: As a property owner, it is hard for me to support this idea and I know other property owners would not be in favor of me voting for such a drastic change. I understand that York’s levy is one of the lowest in the state and maybe being the lowest isn’t best, but jumping to one of the highest is definitely not a good idea. I would guess this would affect current businesses and businesses looking to establish here negatively. Also people living and working here would see a pretty good jump in cost of living here. I definitely think that if an increase is felt necessary, the taxpayers that we work for would need as much information as possible so they can vocalize concerns to the council. A top down government model is not a good idea when taxing.
Q: The fire station is showing its age and an assessment of the station is tentatively scheduled for the next fiscal year. Obsolete features and inadequate space are among the current issues. Do you think renovation of the fire station should be actively pursued?
A: Most definitely! When it comes to public safety (which we pay for), obsolete and inadequate are not good words to describe your fire station. I look forward to meeting with the fire department and become more aware of what the needs are. I also think it would be a good idea to establish a fire chief that has the authority to decide what is top priority and bring ways to improve directly to the council. I don’t think a mayor should decide to make cuts and interfere with an important public safety institution such as our fire department, as has been done in the past. We need to keep our first responders and firefighters as safe as possible, so they can do their job of assisting with emergencies and keep us safe and still go back home to their families. To sacrifice the wellbeing of our fire department is not acceptable even if cuts have to be made elsewhere.
Q: Do you feel the city currently has adequate green space/outdoor recreational areas?
A: Yes, I think that is the last of the city needs at this time. I do have one idea of maybe repurposing one of the unused smaller ballfields that maybe aren’t getting enough use into an RC park for remote control cars and planes – that’s something that parents and kids can participate in together to build relationships.
Q: Several expenditures, such as camper pads, bleacher shades and playground surfaces have been listed as tentative future needs for the ballpark complex. Do you think additions/improvements should be considered for the ballpark complex so early in its existence?
A: I look forward to learning a lot more than I do about this facility and its operations. I think Ms. Folts is a very competent manager and planning for maintenance early is always better than too late for proper budgeting.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I started very early exercising political leadership roles. In high school I was president of my class all four years, FFA president two years, Boy State representative, attended leadership camps, etc. I participated in county government day and always appreciated the process (I think the city should participate in the county’s government day as well and we should work harder to get more information out there to have more registered and active voters). I have always been a strong listener and not afraid to speak up to make a sound point. My finance and marketing degree as well as business experience has lent me to think I am very analytical of documents and problem situations, but can make quick decisions based on common sense. I am very visible and accessible to the citizens of York which allows me to feel the pulse of how people really feel about city business and look forward to representing the working class. I believe elected officials are to serve the taxpayer and should not have a self-serving agenda or think they are royalty as a council member.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the City of York?
A: I think we have a lot of positives in our community. York is a great place to live and do business. As a city I think we need to take less of a top down administrative approach to city council affairs, and make sure our taxpayers understand the real facts as well and be more transparent to discussion of pros and cons and why we made the decisions we made. City employees and department heads should be more of a team with the council and be considered in matters that affect them. This will give the taxpayer more confidence in the city government that has been shaken in the past few years.
Diane Wolfe
Occupation: Insurance Agent/Receptionist/ photographer
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: Having previously served on the city council, there are issues that I would like to see resolved. I feel called to serve others and this is one way to serve the community. Some of the issues are the auditorium, library and budget.
Q: The community center has clearly aged over its half-century of existence and extensive work needs to be done in order for it to continue to be a viable city asset. Would you support investment in that endeavor? And would such a project also include looking into moving the museum to a different location?
A: I would support investing in the community center. We need to be able to keep our buildings and maintain them instead of throwing them away and building new. The museum needs to stay where it is at for several reasons. One, the room it is in was built specifically for museum pieces. The humidity and air are part of the reason the pieces do not deteriorate. Moving the museum would be detrimental to many of the items that have been preserved.
Q: Steps are being taken to restore the infrastructure of the city auditorium, utilizing historical designation grants and likely LB 357 funds. Do you support this project and why?
A: Yes, I definitely support this and was one of the volunteers handing out the questionnaire at Yorkfest. As I previously stated in the above question, we need to take care of our buildings instead of tearing down and building new. The building has many uses from graduation to basketball tournaments, bloodmobiles to funerals.
Q: General balances came in at $1.6 million at the end of the last fiscal year. Sales tax receipts came in $113,000 over what was budgeted. General fund expenses came in $760,375 under budget. Because these outcomes were financially favorable, do you think the city’s property tax levy would need to be increased in the next fiscal year?
A: No. I do not believe they need to be increased. Good leadership, spending wisely and maintaining what we have, the property tax levy should not have to be increased. We were at the lowest end of all the towns and cities and at .33 we are now in the middle.
Q: Do you think there is adequate transparency between the public and the city’s paid administration?
A: Most of the time, yes. There are a few times that I felt there wasn’t, and spoke up when I knew about it.
Q: For the past 10 years, there have been suggestions that there should be a satellite facility for fire/ rescue and law enforcement at the interchange due to the number of calls/situations in that area and on the interstate. Would you support such a project?
A: I supported this in the past when it was brought up, but I don’t see it as being a viable option in the near future. In the distant future, yes. Additional staff would need to be hired in both the fire/rescue and law enforcement areas, in which we are already having a hard time keeping a full staff employed. There is also the question of additional equipment and building. Does the additional traffic warrant this? Yes, without a doubt. Between the sherriff’s and police department, and maybe with the addition of one more position, have an officer patrol that area only until it is feasible.
Q: What role do you think the city should have (policy-wise and/or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: The City has a good relationship with York Community Development Corporation in which the City can do their part with zoning laws and being kept informed and also of helping with TIFF funding. TIFF has a set parameter of requirements in order for a business to access funds in helping with remodeling or building a business. The loan needs to be paid back in the revolving account. This way the City is helping without any financial loss or any prejudice against any business.
Q: Two years ago, many spending cuts were made which resulted in the loss of city staff positions. With revenue coming in higher than budgeted in the last fiscal year, do you think some of these positions should be reinstated?
A: It would depend on the position and how it is now being handled. If there is a reason to reinstate because work is not getting done or because it would benefit the community, then yes.
Q: Major water main work has been completed in the last year. The wastewater treatment plant is new. The process toward establishing new cells at the landfill has begun. The drainage project along Nebraska Avenue was accomplished several years ago. Are there any other major infrastructure project you feel should be done in the next few years?
A: No, not at this time. I believe we need to focus on maintaining what we have, building up some reserve, and doing some smaller projects that always seem to get pushed back.
Q: The state-set levy lid is at .45 per $100 of property value. The city’s levy is currently at .33. The city administrator has suggested creating a separate levy for debt service (it is currently now included in the regular levy). That would allow the city’s property tax levy to exceed the 45 cent lid, because the debt service would be separated out, allowing for the city to have a higher tax asking. Do you think this is a good idea?
A: No, I do not support this. I am against raising the property tax any more. This past fiscal year’s budget and balances have proven that we do not need to raise it.
Q: The fire station is showing its age and an assessment of the station is tentatively scheduled for the next fiscal year. Obsolete features and inadequate space are among the current issues. Do you think renovation of the fire station should be actively pursued?
A: Yes, I believe we need to look at both the cost of renovating and/or building a new building. I am all for keeping the original building if at all possible. But, if it would save money to build a new one, I know there would be plenty of uses for the current building. It would not be torn down or scraped.
Q: Do you feel the city currently has adequate green space/outdoor recreational areas?
A: We have a wonderful trail to walk and bike ride, we have several play grounds throughout the town, but yes, it would be nice to have a splash pad for the kids. I would love to see an area built around flowers for older people to enjoy and walk around.
Q: Several expenditures such as camper pads, bleacher shades and playground surfaces have been listed as tentative future needs for the ballpark complex. Do you think additions/improvements should be considered for the ballpark complex so early in its existence?
A: Yes, the complex brings in a lot of revenue to York, especially when they have tournaments. Every weekend is filled with games which brings in people from other towns. If you have ever been there and sat through a game or several games, you know how warm it can get. Bleacher shades would definitely be a welcomed addition for out of town guests and the people here in York.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background as well as involvements.
A: I served on York City Council for 12 years. I graduated Friend High School in 1979 and became an insurance agent in 2000. While serving on the City Council I used my insurance background to serve on the insurance committee. I also served on the claims committee for 8 of those years. I have volunteered with York Adopt A Pet for the last 15 years, taking pictures of the cats for them and at their different functions, plus fostering (especially newborns) through the years until the last year. I also work with Kathy Johnson in her dog obedience training school. I was in her first class and have been helping ever since then, again mostly taking pictures each week, but occasionally teaching or helping with a dog when needed.
Q: What do you want to see for the present and the future of the City of York?
A: The easy answer would be jobs, housing, etc... I am going to say community commitment. A commitment from the people who work here to live here. A commitment to lower the rent if it means bringing in more business, a commitment to shop here even if you have to pay a few more cents, find a way to work with the people here in our community instead of hiring out of town. Once we are all committed to our city, we will find new businesses springing up and housing will be developed. Be involved.
