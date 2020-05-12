YORK – The 2020 Primary Election Day has arrived and registered voters who received ballots in the mail (per their requests) are reminded to get those back to the county clerk’s office before 8 p.m., today (Tuesday, May 12).
If they haven’t yet mailed their ballots in, those ballots can be taken to the drop box on the west side of the courthouse.
For those who did not request that a ballot be sent to them, they can still go to the physical polls between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
They are reminded that social distancing practices must be adhered to at all times. While the 10-person rule doesn’t apply to polling sites – the six-foot protocol will be practiced at all times. There will be standards for separation of people, both those working and voting.
The state has also purchased kits for every precinct in all 93 counties, which include hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, etc., for all the election workers.
Voters in the Stewart and Thayer precincts will cast their ballots at the Gresham Fire Hall.
Those in Morton, Arborville, Bradshaw and Lockridge precincts will vote at the 4-H Building located on the York County Fairgrounds.
The Waco Community Building will be the polling location for voters living in the New York, Waco, Beaver and West Blue precincts.
Residents in the Leroy and Baker precincts will vote in the basement of the York County Courthouse.
Voters from the Brown and Henderson precincts will cast their ballots at the Henderson City Hall.
People from the Hays and McFadden precincts will vote at the McCool Community Hall.
And voters in the City of York will cast their ballots at the York City Auditorium. There will be specific locations, inside the auditorium, for voters from specific wards.
Certain voters will see local races on their Primary ballots. These races and the candidates are:
• For York City Council: Jerry Wilkinson, Stephen Postier, Mathew Wagner, Jeff McGregor, Diane Wolfe, Clarence Hoffman, Vicki Northrop, Jerad Sorgenfrei and Karen Harris
• For Henderson Mayor: Mike Yoder, Mark Pollet, Don Regier and Wesley Peters
• For High Plains School Board: Terry Carlstrom, Kraig Urkoski, Kent Helgoth, Erin Meyer, Jason Morris, Kristi Farley and Kyle Beck
Voters will also be able to cast ballots for the following:
• For Southeast Community College at large Board of Governors: Timothy Cerveny, Bob Van Valkenburg and Neal Stenberg
• For Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors Subdistrict 5: Merlin Volkmer, Neal Hoff and Kendall Siebert
• For Nebraska Public Power District Board Subdivision 7: Robert Cooper, Sheila Hubbard, Wayne Williams and James Mestl
On the federal level, voters will be able to choose candidates from their political party.
• Republicans: For President (Donald Trump and Bill Weld); for United States Senator (Ben Sasse and Matt Innis); for Congressional Representative from District 3 (Adrian Smith, Larry Bolinger, William Elfgren, Justin Moran, Aaron Kowalski
• Democrats: For President (Joe Biden, Tulsi Gebbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren); for United States Senator (Dennis Macek, Chris Janicek, Larry Marvin, Angie Philips, Alisha Shelton, Daniel Wik and Andy Stock; for Congressional Representative from District 3 (Mark Elsworth Jr.)
• Libertarians: For President (Max Abramson, Dan Behman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen and Adam Kokesh); for United States Senator (Gene Siadek); for Congressional Representative from District 3 (Dustin Hobbs)
Non-partisan voters can also choose to have non-partisan Republican ballots, non-partisan Democrat ballots; and non-partisan Libertarian ballots.
