Social distancing and many precautions are evident, in order to keep election workers and voters safe. There are certain doors for entering and exiting. And upon entering, voters are asked to sanitize their hands and wear masks. If they do not have masks with them, masks are provided to them. Each voter also receives his or her own pen – to use to vote and then take with them when they are finished.
Once a voter is finished filling out their ballot, a worker immediately sanitizes the area where the voter was seated.
A great majority of people already voted by mail, local officials say, so the foot traffic at physical voting locations was lighter than usual.
The local election results will be published on this website as they become available tonight. The polls will close at 8 p.m., and county officials will begin counting shortly afterward.
There are several local races being considered in this year’s Primary Election:
These races and the candidates are:
• For York City Council: Jerry Wilkinson, Stephen Postier, Mathew Wagner, Jeff McGregor, Diane Wolfe, Clarence Hoffman, Vicki Northrop, Jerad Sorgenfrei and Karen Harris.
• For Henderson Mayor: Mike Yoder, Mark Pollet, Don Regier and Wesley Peters.
• For High Plains School Board: Terry Carlstrom, Kraig Urkoski, Kent Helgoth, Erin Meyer, Jason Morris, Kristi Farley and Kyle Beck
• For Southeast Community College at large Board of Governors: Timothy Cerveny, Bob Van Valkenburg and Neal Stenberg
• For Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors Subdistrict 5: Merlin Volkmer, Neal Hoff and Kendall Siebert
• For Nebraska Public Power District Board Subdivision 7: Robert Cooper, Sheila Hubbard, Wayne Williams and James Mestl
